Cowboys QB Dak Prescott ‘will surprise,’ says LaDainian Tomlinson

When the Dallas Cowboys parted ways with star wide receiver Dez Bryant, the obvious expectation was that Dak Prescott would be in for a bit of a drop-off. Along with that, Prescott also saw his numbers hit a decline, partially due to Ezekiel Elliott’s suspension last season.
With multiple new weapons in the passing game, including Allen Hurns and rookie Michael Gallup, it would be understandable if Prescott didn’t return to 2016 form. But as former NFL running back LaDainian Tomlinson told Jean-Jacques Taylor and Will Chambers on “J Dub City” on KESN-FM 103.3 recently, he doesn’t believe that will be the case.
Via SportsDayDFW:
“They’ll be a strong team. I still believe that they will be able to run the football and I think Dak [Prescott] will surprise some people this year. I know most people think because of the lack of weapons outside that Dak might not put up the type of numbers that most of the top quarterback will this year, but I disagree with that. This will force Dak to find connections with other guys. Allen Hurns, guys that are new to the team, he’s gonna find connections with those guys.” Tomlinson stated.
“Obviously, having a guy like Cole Beasley there as a security blanket, especially on third downs and different situations in the game, I think he’s gonna do quite well. So yeah, the running game might suffer a little bit because of the offensive line, but I think Dak picks up his game.” he finished.
It’s an interesting comment from Tomlinson, and the upside for Prescott is unquestionably there. He completed 67.8 percent of his passes for 3,667 yards and 23 touchdowns along with six rushing scores as a rookie. Prescott also threw just four interceptions in his first year, a number which jumped to 13 in year two.
While Bryant no longer being in town could hurt the 25-year-old quarterback on some levels, it’ll also allow him to spread the ball around more. Elliott’s expected heavy workload will also open the offense up for Prescott, which we saw quite a bit during his rookie year.
Time will tell, but Tomlinson’s argument for the Cowboys quarterback makes a lot of sense. There are certainly question marks, but also reason for optimism surrounding Prescott.