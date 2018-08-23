DraftKings looks set to bring back daily fantasy college football

There’s no question that fantasy football is the most popular daily fantasy sport for DFS giant DraftKings and every other company. Apparently, though, the company is now set to bring back another largely-popular option.

As RotoCurve, a fantasy sports advice site revealed, the college football section has been added back to the DraftKings site.

The massive daily fantasy site essentially confirmed the move with one tweet from their official account.

College football was a daily fantasy sport offering up through 2016, but as ESPN’s David Purdum revealed at the time, both DraftKings and FanDuel opted to pull it as part of a deal with the NCAA.

President Mark Emmert released the following statement on the decision at the time, per ESPN.

“We appreciate and commend DraftKings and FanDuel’s action to stop offering contests involving college, high school and youth sports,” NCAA president Mark Emmert said in a statement issued Thursday. “This action culminates months of hard work between all parties to reach a place that is good for amateur sports and most importantly, the young people who participate. We will work diligently with our member schools over the coming year to ensure such amateur sports ‘carve outs’ are included in pending states’ legislation.”

It seems that the time has now come for college football to return to the mix of fantasy sports options. As far as what size games and slates they’ll offer, that remains to be seen.

The start of the 2018 college football season begins on Saturday, August 25 with four games, including Wyoming at New Mexico State on ESPN2. The following Thursday, August 30 features the first game featuring a ranked team when the No. 21 Central Florida Knights take on the Connecticut Huskies.