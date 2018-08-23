Eagles vs Browns Live Stream: How to Watch Preseason Game Online

After surviving a credible scare last week, Nick Foles and the Philadelphia Eagles take flight against the Cleveland Browns in Week 3 of NFL Preseason action on Thursday night.

The game is scheduled to start at 8 p.m. ET and will be broadcast nationally on Fox.

Preview

Super Bowl hero No. 1 Nick Foles sustained a shoulder injury in the first quarter against the New England Patriots last week. Foles, who was taken out for precautionary reasons, will play in the first half of the Eagles’ dress rehearsal vs. the Browns, according to head coach Doug Pederson.

Doug Pederson says Nick Foles will play on Thursday. Probably the whole first half #Eagles — Eliot Shorr-Parks (@EliotShorrParks) August 21, 2018

Playing Foles is a good sign because it allows Pederson to ease back Carson Wentz whenever he is ready from his knee injury. Wentz has been heavily involved in team drills, but doesn’t have a definitive status for Week 1 against the Atlanta falcons yet.

In other important Eagles’ injury news, Super Bowl hero No. 2 Brandon Graham, who had the clinching strip-sack of Tom Brady that sealed the first championship for Philadelphia since 1960, was activated off the PUP list Monday. Graham finished with 9.5 sacks and two forced fumbles last season, and is an important mainstay in the defensive line rotation for the Eagles.

The optimism around the Browns is the highest it has been in a long time despite finishing 0-16 last season.

So much so, the biggest story in Cleveland this week wasn’t anything necessarily on the field at practice, but a video of No. 1 overall pick Baker Mayfield acting, taking jokes at current general manager John Dorsey, to surprisingly rave reviews from social media:

Baker Mayfield's impression of Browns GM John Dorsey is hilariously on-point:https://t.co/ZPmrMXjrix pic.twitter.com/0K4f475lVz — NESN (@NESN) August 22, 2018

Cleveland gets some more optimistic news this week, as wide receiver Josh Gordon is “close” to practicing after arriving at training camp last week. Gordon has a realistic opportunity to play Week 1 against the Pittsburgh Steelers opposite starter Jarvis Landry.

The Browns, however, will play the Eagles without cornerback E.J. Gaines. Gaines injured his right knee during practice Sunday, was carted off, and is expected to miss three weeks. Rookie wide receiver Antonio Callaway is also questionable with a groin injury, but is more likely to play.