Fantasy Football Names: Best Running Back Team Titles for 2018

This season of fantasy football may be defined by the running back, and you’re going to need a killer name that will match your franchise player. We are not too far removed from the Zero RB wave that influenced fantasy, but this year’s draft is all about running backs. According to Fantasy Pros, there are nine running backs firmly in the first round based on the current ADP (Average Draft Position). Dalvin Cook has an ADP of 12.2, meaning in some 12-team drafts there are at least 10 running backs selected in the first round.

Right now, Todd Gurley, Le’Veon Bell, Ezekiel Elliott and David Johnson are considered the consensus top-four picks. After a shift in recent years to loading up on wide receivers early, we are seeing fantasy owners go back to prioritizing running backs. There are a few explanations for this. Many NFL teams are going to the dreaded RBBC (running back by committee) approach, Leaving only a handful of running backs that are guaranteed to get a solid amount of carries each year. Secondly, as the league continues to become more pass-heavy, bell cow running backs are not as common as they used to be. Finally, we have seen an influx of talented young running backs in recent NFL drafts, and the cream is rising to the top.

Here’s a look at the best fantasy football names that focus on this year’s top running backs.

Todd Gurley Fantasy Team Names

After a disappointing sophomore campaign, Gurley bounced back in Sean McVay’s new offense. Gurley rushed for 1,305 yards and 13 touchdowns, while also notching 788 receiving yards and six touchdowns. If you are locking down Gurley with your first pick, here are some names you can use for your team: Gurley Meets World (Sports Feel Good) and This Gurley’s on Fire.

Le’Veon Bell Fantasy Team Names

Le’Veon Bell may be fighting for a new contract, but that has not hurt his fantasy value. There is some thought the dispute could help his production as he tries to earn a major payday. Here’s a look at the best Bell inspired fantasy names: For Whom Le’Veon Bell Tolls, Highway to Bell (Sporting News), Le’Veon on a Prayer (Sports Feel Good) and Le’Veon on a Jet Plane (Sports Feel Good).

Ezekiel Elliott Fantasy Team Names

After a suspension derailed his fantasy season in 2017, Elliott is expected to be back in full force for 2018. With the Cowboys passing attack being a work in progress, fans can expect a heavy dose of Elliott this season. Elliott still managed to rush for 983 yards and seven touchdowns in his shortened 2017 season. Here are the top Zeke inspired fantasy names: Hyde and Zeke (Sports Feel Good), Zeke of Nature and A Zeke Outlook (Athlon Sports).

David Johnson Fantasy Team Names

Johnson played in just one game in 2017 after suffering a season-ending injury. Johnson was coming off a breakout 2016 where he rushed for 1,239 yards and 16 touchdowns. Johnson also had 879 receiving yards and four touchdowns. Johnson’s production in both the run and pass game make him one of the top fantasy players for 2018 as long as there are no health issues. Here are the best fantasy names for the Cardinals running back: Johnson & Johnson (Dr. Odd), Go DJ, That’s My DJ and Morning DJ’s Are the Best (Dr. Odd).