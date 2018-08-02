Former Ohio State Players React to Urban Meyer’s Leave

Ohio State head football coach Urban Meyer is on paid administrative leave while the university investigates whether or not he knew about a 2015 domestic abuse incident involving former wide receivers coach Zach Smith. At Big Ten media days, Meyer, one day after firing Smith, was adamant that he had no knowledge of the 2015 incident reported by Brett McMurphy. And yesterday, McMurphy presented evidence that showed Shelley Meyer, Urban’s wife, knew.

There’s still much we don’t know about the situation, but, as to be expected, former Ohio State players took to Twitter to offer their thoughts on the unfolding situation surrounding Meyer.

Cardale Jones Leaves People Guessing With a Cryptic Tweet About Meyer

Los Angeles Chargers QB Cardale Jones offered up a cryptic four-word tweet the news broke.

Funny how life works — Cardale Jones (@Cardale7_) August 1, 2018

Jones, for those who don’t remember, had one of the most remarkable three-game runs during the 2014 college football season under Meyer. He started the year third on the depth chart, but injuries to Braxton Miller and J.T. Barrett thrust him into the starting role in the middle of the rivalry game against Michigan. Jones went on to lead the Buckeyes to a resounding Big Ten championship smackdown, a win over Alabama in the CFP semifinals, and a convincing win over Oregon to hoist the first ever College Football Playoff trophy.

If the tweet truly is about Meyer (it most likely is), it would seem to suggest that Jones does not have the best opinion of his former head coach.

Former Fullback/Linebacker Zach Boren Appeared to Take Aim at the Media

I can't stand when people/media talk about something that they are so clueless on. Before opening your mouth or "reporting" something, know the whole story and know what you are talking about. Big problem in our world now a days. #digforbigstory #keepcoachmeyeroutofit — Zach Boren (@ZBoren44) August 1, 2018

This is a Zach and Courtney issue. No one else's. Everyone is trying to bring down the Meyer Family and the rest of the Ohio state staff/program based off of incidents that involved TWO people at their home. This issue will get settled in court between those TWO. END OF STORY! — Zach Boren (@ZBoren44) August 1, 2018

Former Ohio State player Zach Boren thinks Meyer and his family are being unnecessarily dragged through the mud, calling the incident a “Zach and Courtney issue.”

Boren played his final season at OSU under Meyer in 2012. Coaches made the key decision to move him from fullback to linebacker during the season. The Buckeye alum was signed and released by three NFL teams over the course of three years but never played a down.

While former Buckeyes tight end Jeff Heuerman retweeted Boren’s remarks, another formerBuckeyes tight end felt differently.

Jake Stoneburner, who also played for Meyer in 2012, responded to Boren’s tweet by saying Meyer is the leader of the team and thus cannot be ignored during this scandal.

how do you keep coach meyer out of it? His coach, his players, his team. He’s their leader, no? — jake stoneburner (@jake_STONEYY) August 1, 2018

Former Buckeye Matt Finkes had Lots to Say About the Murky Situation

Former Buckeye defensive end Matt Finkes, who last year joined a class action lawsuit against Ohio State over use of his likeness, echoed Boren’s thoughts on the matter in multiple tweets.

My take on #UrbanMeyer issue from a practical standpoint. This is an issue btw Zach and Courtney that will play out in court. If Courtney didn’t report anything directly to Urban, how is he supposed to report on it to the university. Saying “you believe he knew” doesn’t cut it. — Matt Finkes (@MattFinkes) August 1, 2018

You can “assume” what spouses and friends tell each other behind closed doors, but when it comes to contracts, it seems it’s more about what can be proven and not what is perseption. — Matt Finkes (@MattFinkes) August 2, 2018

Mike Adams Compared the Situation to the End of Jim Tressel’s Tenure at OSU

Former Buckeye offensive tackle Mike Adams wondered why Jim Tressel apparently didn’t receive the level of support from fans during “Tattoo-gate,” which led to Tressel’s resignation as OSU head football coach in 2011.

Where was this enthusiasm for my guy tress when it was just about tattoos/memorabilia and not woman beating?? https://t.co/IIaz1L599u — Mike Adams (@Channel75live) August 2, 2018

Reactions From Other Former Buckeyes are Varied

I am just going to bury my head into the sand for a few days. OSU is dealing with Dr. Strauss, assistant diving coach William Bohonyi, and now Zach Smith's domestic violence. The jury is still out on Urban, but it doesn't look good. pic.twitter.com/q4FAsc1xK6 — Vaughn Broadnax (@vaughnbroadnax) August 1, 2018

TOSU will be just fine . The court will handle what needs to be handled and we will get back to our regularly scheduled program. Praying for my University 🙏🏿 — Dontre Wilson (@treydayy_) August 2, 2018