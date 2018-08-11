Gabby Woodland, Gary’s Wife: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Gary Woodland and his wife, Gabby (Granado) Woodland, have been through a lot. The couple was expecting twins in 2017 when they had a miscarriage, losing their baby girl. Not only had they lost a child, but the status of the other baby was in doubt as well. Gary called 2017 the most difficult year of his life.

“This was the toughest year of my life by far,” Gary admitted to Golf Channel. “The little man has been dealing with a little bit of stuff, but it’s just never been easy.”

Thankfully, their son, Jaxson, was born, but he came premature so there has been a lot of care needed to get him fully healthy.

“Every off week since the Match Play my wife or my kid has been in the hospital,” Gary told Golf Channel during the 2017 Tour Championship. “The only week he wasn’t in the hospital we had to evacuate Florida, so it’s just been no off weeks and that’s been tough.”

Learn more about Gary’s wife, Gabby, and their son, Jaxson.

1. Gary & Gabby Lost a Baby Girl During Their 2017 Pregnancy When They Were Expecting Twins

The couple dealt with a very difficult 2017 after losing a baby girl during their pregnancy. Gabby was pregnant with twins at the time, and Gary announced the tragic news on Twitter back in March 2017. Here was the statement Gary posted on Twitter (via Golf Week).

Last week I withdrew from the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play to be with my wife, Gabby, as there were complications with our recently announced pregnancy with twins. Gabby and I have since had to cope with the heartbreaking loss of one of the babies, and our doctors will be closely monitoring the health of my wife and the other baby for the remainder of the pregnancy. We appreciate all of the love and support during this difficult time as we regroup as a family. At this point in time, I plan to play the Masters next week.

2. Gabby Brought Their Son, Jaxson, on to the Green to Celebrate With Gary After He Won the 2018 Waste Management Phoenix Open

After going through a difficult year, the couple shared a special moment at the start of 2018 after Gary won the Waste Management Phoenix Open. Given the tragedy, Gabby and Gary had been guarded with their son, Jaxson. After Gary won the tournament, Gabby brought Jaxon out onto the green to celebrate with his father.

“We have kept [Jaxson] kind of isolated for awhile,” Gary told Golf.com. “Obviously he’s been through a lot and we just didn’t want to expose him to too many people. “So it’s been nice to have him on the road the last five weeks. We went out to Hawaii early so I’ve been with him for five straight weeks which is amazing. But he hasn’t been out at the courses, he’s kind of been at the room all five weeks. So my wife kind of surprised me with him on the last hole. I didn’t think he was going to be there, I thought it would just be her, and for her to bring him out, that was special and something I’ll never forget.”

3. Gary Calls Gabby “His Rock”

Gary took time during his 2017 induction into the Topeka Sports Hall of Fame to thank his wife. According to CJ Online, Woodland was a standout high school basketball players and golfer at Shawnee Heights. Here’s what Gary had to say about his wife in the Hall of Fame speech, per CJ Online.

I do want to thank a couple special people in my life that are here tonight and have really helped me get to where I’m at today, and that starts with my wife who is my rock. She has the responsibility now of dealing with me on a daily basis; she has to deal with my good rounds and when I’m happy and when I’m power-pouting after my bad rounds. She has to deal with that roller coaster. She’s taught me more over the last 14 weeks about family and strength and fighting, dealing with the pregnancy we’ve been dealing with. I can’t thank her enough; I love her to death.

4. Jaxson Was Born 10 Weeks Early & Weighed Just 3 Pounds

While Gabby was able to give birth to Jaxson, there were still complications. Jaxson came ten weeks early and weighed just three pounds. According to Golf Digest, the baby needed constant treatment after he was born. Gary posted an Instagram photo of Jaxson and announced his successful birth.

“G and I are so excited to welcome Jaxson Lynn Woodland into the world. He came to us 10 weeks early kicking and screaming at 3lbs. G and Jax are both doing great. Thank you to all the doctors, nurses and NICU for helping take care of our little boy,” Gary noted.

5. The Couple Feared Losing Jaxson As Well After the Initial Tragedy

Not only were Gary and Gabby overcome with grief after losing their baby girl, there was also anxiety over whether Jaxson would make it out healthy. Even though he was born premature, it was a huge relief.

“The struggles my wife has had to deal with, it’s been hard for me to leave home,” Woodland explained to Golf Digest. “It’s a huge relief just knowing he’s safe. For so long, we didn’t know if he was going to make it before he was born…It’s a big relief on my wife having [Jaxson] home. And it’s tough for me because I want to be home.”