Falcons vs Jaguars Live Stream: How to Watch Preseason Game Online

The Atlanta Falcons remain men down on offense, as they prepare to take on the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 3 of NFL Preseason action on Saturday.

The game is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. ET. If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, here’s a rundown of all your live stream options, which vary depending on if the game is televised in your market or not:

Preview

Head coach Dan Quinn announced Wednesday that wide receiver Julio Jones and running back Devonta Freeman will be held out for the remainder of the preseason in preparation for the Philadelphia Eagles opening night on September 6.

Dan Quinn said he went in with the plan not to play Julio Jones or Devonta Freeman in the preseason games based on injury history. He's not worried about getting them up to game speed for Eagles. — vaughn mcclure (@vxmcclure23) August 21, 2018

Jones, who underwent offseason foot surgery, has not played in either of Atlanta’s preseason games thus far. Freeman is nursing his knee, but seems to be preparing to play Week 1 against the Eagles.

Atlanta is being super conservative heading into Jacksonville, as safety Ricardo Allen (undisclosed) and linebacker Deion Jones (hamstring strain) were both ruled out vs. the Jaguars on Thursday.

Jacksonville has been the subject of multiple trade rumors this week.

First, it was reported by Manish Mehta of The New York Daily News the New York Jets had called in on the availability of defensive end Dante Fowler. In related news, the Jets also reportedly called in on Khalil Mack of the Oakland Raiders, so the organization is doing their due diligence when it comes to the league’s potential premiere pass rushers who are still young enough to lock up long-term.

The Jaguars were also reportedly connected to quarterback Teddy Bridgewater earlier in the week, but those trade rumors have seemed to die down.

The Jaguars offense will rely more on second-year running back Leonard Fournette this season. According to Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone, Fournette is expected to take on a bigger role on third down, which is code these day for “receiving option.”

“He seems to be doing a good job. It’s a little bit different on third down, schematically what we do. He’s just getting himself comfortable with that.”

The Jaguars enter the regular season with Marquise Lee and Dede Westbrook atop the depth chart at wide receiver, so incorporating Fournette, along with versatile pass-catching back Corey Grant, more into the offense makes sense.