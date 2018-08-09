Saints vs Jaguars Preseason Live Stream: How to Watch Without Cable

The Jacksonville Jaguars will kick off their preseason schedule against the New Orleans Saints at TIAA Bank Field on Thursday night.

The game is scheduled to start at about 7 p.m. ET. If you don’t have cable or can’t get a TV, here’s a rundown of all your live stream options, depending on whether the game is in your market or not:

If The Game is Televised in Your Market

First, check to see what local channel the game is on in your area–it will be either ABC, CBS, CW, Fox or NBC. Then, if you sign up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services, you’ll be able to watch a live stream of one, some, or all of those channels, depending on the service.

For example, for fans in Jacksonville and New Orleans, where the game is on local Fox channels, Hulu with Live TV or FuboTV are your best options. For fans in Baton Rouge, where the game is on CBS, Amazon Prime is a good option.

Here’s a rundown of all the streaming services, what they include, and how to sign up and watch:

(Note that local channels are available live in select markets)

Hulu With Live TV

Local channels included: ABC, CBS, CW, Fox, NBC

In addition to its massive Netflix-like library of on-demand movies and TV shows, Hulu also offers a bundle of 50-plus live TV channels, which includes ABC, CBS, CW, Fox and NBC. You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of any of those channels on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch the game live, “Hulu with Live TV” also comes with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

FuboTV

Local channels included: CBS, CW, Fox, NBC

A streaming service that is largely tailored towards sports fans, FuboTV includes CBS, CW, Fox and NBC. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial right here, and you can then watch a live stream of those channels on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch the game live, FuboTV also comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which allows you to watch games and shows up to three days after they air even if you forgot to record them. The main FuboTV channel package also comes with NFL Network, which will air a replay of every preseason game.

Amazon Prime

Local channels included: CBS

If you have Amazon Prime or want to start a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, you can watch all CBS content (both live and on-demand) via the CBS Amazon Channel, which also comes with a 7-day free trial.

Once you’re signed up for both Amazon Prime and the CBS channel, you can then watch a live stream of your local CBS channel on your computer via the Amazon website, or you can watch on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Amazon Video app.

Sling TV

Local channels included: Fox, NBC

Fox and NBC are both included in the “Sling Blue” channel package. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial, and you can then watch a live stream of either channel on your computer via the Sling website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch live, you can get 50 hours of cloud DVR storage as an additional add-on. “Sling Blue” also comes with the NFL Network, which will air a replay of every preseason game, so you can also watch that way if you miss it live.

If The Game is Not Televised in Your Market

You can watch every out-of-market preseason NFL game online via NFL Game Pass, which costs $99.99 for the season (or four installments of $29.99). Once signed up, you can watch games on your computer via the Game Pass website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the NFL app.

Game Preview

The Jaguars are predicted to be one of the title contenders in the AFC during the regular season, so fans are liable to see an exciting performance on Thursday. That said, Spooky Express reports that quarterback Blake Bortles won’t be seeing much playing time during the preseason, in an effort to keep him healthy and sharpen back-ups Cody Kessler and Tanner Lee. Both are likely to get the lion’s share of playing time against the Saints.

In addition to these players, fans shouldn’t expect to see Saints first-round draft pick Marcus Davenport suit up, as the team is still waiting for him to recover from a pulled muscle. Davenport missed last week’s practice on Wednesday, according to CBS Sports, but was seen working on the sidelines on Thursday.

According to the Saints website, Thursday will be the first time the team has seen full-contact “to the ground” since January. They’ve yet to have a practice that featured all-out tackling, and Kelley speculates that it may be due to coach and his desire to preserve the health of his players. “One can’t also discount the notion that Payton may simply be in a cautious mind-set regarding the health of what appears to be a super talented team,” he wrote.

The Inquisitr reports that the Saints coaching staff plan will take a similar approach with their starting quarterback, Drew Brees. This would lead us to believe that Brees won’t getting much playing time against the Jaguars, and that they’ll go with backup quarterback Tom Savage instead.

All things considered, it’s unlikely that either team will be at 100%. It appears that both will be focused on trying out different combinations of players, and allowing starters to shake off rust without risking any major injuries. The Saints, in particular, will be looking to use the preseason to develop their depth chart, as several positions (mainly defensive) have yet to be determined.