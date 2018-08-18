Jaguars vs Vikings Live Stream: How to Watch Preseason Game Online

The Jacksonville Jaguars will continue their 2018 preseason by taking on the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium on Saturday.

The game is scheduled to start at 1 p.m. ET. For those out of market, it will be broadcast on NFL Network, which can be watched online via FuboTV. For those in market, it will be broadcast on a local channel, depending on your city.

If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, here’s a rundown of all your live stream options, which vary depending on where you live:

If The Teams are in Your Market

First, check to see what local channel the game is on in your area–it will be either ABC, CBS, CW, Fox, NBC or My. Then, if you sign up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services, you’ll be able to watch a live stream of one, some, or all of those channels, depending on the service.

For example, for fans in Jacksonville, where the game is on CBS, Amazon Prime is your best option. But for fans in Minneapolis, where the game is on Fox, Hulu with Live TV and Fubo TV are both good options.

Here’s a rundown of all the streaming services, what they include, and how to sign up and watch:

(Note that local channels are available live in select markets)

Amazon Prime

Local channels included: CBS

If you have Amazon Prime or want to start a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, you can watch all CBS content (both live and on-demand) via the CBS Amazon Channel, which also comes with a 7-day free trial.

Once you’re signed up for both Amazon Prime and the CBS channel, you can then watch a live stream of your local CBS channel on your computer via the Amazon website, or you can watch on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Amazon Video app.

Hulu With Live TV

Local channels included: ABC, CBS, CW, Fox, NBC

In addition to its massive Netflix-like library of on-demand movies and TV shows, Hulu also offers a bundle of 50-plus live TV channels, which includes ABC, CBS, CW, Fox and NBC. You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of any of those channels on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch the game live, “Hulu with Live TV” also comes with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

FuboTV

Local channels included: CBS, CW, Fox, NBC

A streaming service that is largely tailored towards sports fans, FuboTV includes CBS, CW, Fox and NBC. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial right here, and you can then watch a live stream of those channels on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch the game live, FuboTV also comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which allows you to watch games and shows up to three days after they air even if you forgot to record them. The main FuboTV channel package also comes with NFL Network, which will air a replay of every preseason game.

Sling TV

Local channels included: Fox, NBC

Fox and NBC are both included in the “Sling Blue” channel package. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial, and you can then watch a live stream of either channel on your computer via the Sling website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch live, you can get 50 hours of cloud DVR storage as an additional add-on. “Sling Blue” also comes with the NFL Network, which will air a replay of every preseason game, so you can also watch that way if you miss it live.

If the Teams Aren’t in Your Market

For everyone outside of the Jags and Vikings markets, the game will be broadcast nationally on NFL Network, which is included in main FuboTV channel package.

You can sign up for a free 7-day trial right here, and you can then watch a live stream of NFL Network on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the FuboTV app.

Game Preview

The Jaguars and the Vikings held two joint practices at the Twin Cities Orthopedics Performance Center this week. According to Jaguars.com, the team’s offense was spotty, and head coach Doug Marrone said that their offensive issues would not carry into today’s game. Marrone also teased the possibility of playing his starters a bit more than he did in the preseason opener against New Orleans last week.

QB Blake Bortles has been an enigma thus far for the Jaguars preseason. After being selected third overall in the 2014 draft, Bortles went an underwhelming 11-34 during his first three years as a starter. Marrone is confident that Bortles is coming around, however, especially after he led the team to the AFC Championship last year. Expect to see Bortles get a decent amount of playing time today.

The Vikings were dealt a heavy blow on Wednesday when tight end Josiah Price went down with a season-ending knee injury. While its debatable that Price would have even made the roster, per the Daily Norseman, his absence has whittled down the potential tight end candidates to Blake Bell and rookie Tyler Conklin. Bell caught zero passes last week, and Conklin only caught one pass. Expect to see both players getting lots of time on the field to prove themselves.

Today may also mark the return of Dalvin Cook. Cook was out with a last season, so the notion of him being able to take live-game reps is a promising one for Vikings fans. It remains to be seen whether he’ll get a ton of playing time against the Jaguars, but the fact that he’s on his way is a good thing. The Vikings also have a stalwart in Latavius Murray, however, who had a strong 2017 season, so its possible that offensive coordinator John DeFlippo will decide to split the workload between Murray and Cook until he can get a better gage on what to do with them both.

Also be sure to keep an eye out for rookie Daniel Carlson, who had an excellent preseason game against the Denver Broncos. Carlson was 6-6 in scoring opportunities and kicked a 57-yard field goal in the third quarter.