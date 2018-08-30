Jets vs Eagles Preseason Live Stream: How to Watch Without Cable

The New York Jets and Philadelphia Eagles round out their 2018 preseason play on Thursday night with a contest at Lincoln Financial Field.

The game is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. ET. If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, here’s a rundown of all your live stream options, which vary depending on if the game is televised in your market or not:

Game Preview

The Jets and Eagles are currently tied for the third-longest streak among preseason rivalries. The Jets lead the series since 2001 with a 12-5 record, but they have lost the last three contests to the Eagles. That said, the Eagles are heading into tonight with a 0-3 record. If they were to lose agains the Jets, it would be the first time since 1976 they’d go winless during the preseason.

For over a decade, the Eagles have made a point of resting nearly all their starters in this final preseason game. According to head coach Todd Bowles, however, that may not be the case this year. Bowles said that fans should expect to see the same principle roster for this game that they’ve seen in the previous three games. “Everybody is expected to play,” he explained. “But I’ll keep some people out.”

One player who has been confirmed to start is former Jets quarterback Christian Hackenberg. Hackenberg signed with Philadelphia after being traded from the Jets to the Raiders (and then cut) earlier this summer. The 23-year-old has yet to play this preseason, but offensive coordinator Mike Groh has decided to see what he can do. “Christian has done a good job jumping in and learning the system,” Groh said. “He’s making the most of his opportunities with the reps he gets. With four guys, there are a limited amount of reps. But [we’ve] seen him progress.”

Hackenberg won’t make the Eagles regular season roster, but there’s a slight chance he could land on the practice squad if he performs well against his former team. The Eagles also have four players duking it out for the roster’s final RB spot: Josh Adams, Donnel Pumphrey, Wendell Smallwood and Matt Jones. Heading into tonight’s game, Smallwood appears to be the frontrunner.