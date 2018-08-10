Falcons vs Jets Preseason Live Stream: How to Watch Game Online

The New York Jets and Atlanta Falcons open their 2018 preseason campaigns Friday night in East Rutherford.

The game is scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m. ET. For those out of market, it will be broadcast on the NFL Network. For those in market, it will be broadcast on a local channel, depending on your city.

If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, here’s a rundown of all your live stream options, depending on whether the game is in your market or not:

If The Teams are in Your Market

First, check to see what local channel the game is on in your area–it will be either ABC, CBS, CW, Fox or NBC. Then, if you sign up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services, you’ll be able to watch a live stream of one, some, or all of those channels, depending on the service.

For example, for fans in New York, where the game is on CBS, Amazon Prime is the best option. For fans in Atlanta, where the game is on CW, Hulu with Live TV and FuboTV are both good options.

Here’s a rundown of all the streaming services, what they include, and how to sign up and watch:

(Note that local channels are available live in select markets)

Amazon Prime

Local channels included: CBS

If you have Amazon Prime or want to start a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, you can watch all CBS content (both live and on-demand) via the CBS Amazon Channel, which also comes with a 7-day free trial.

Once you’re signed up for both Amazon Prime and the CBS channel, you can then watch a live stream of your local CBS channel on your computer via the Amazon website, or you can watch on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Amazon Video app.

Hulu With Live TV

Local channels included: ABC, CBS, CW, Fox, NBC

In addition to its massive Netflix-like library of on-demand movies and TV shows, Hulu also offers a bundle of 50-plus live TV channels, which includes ABC, CBS, CW, Fox and NBC. You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of any of those channels on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch the game live, “Hulu with Live TV” also comes with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

FuboTV

Local channels included: CBS, CW, Fox, NBC

A streaming service that is largely tailored towards sports fans, FuboTV includes CBS, CW, Fox and NBC. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial right here, and you can then watch a live stream of those channels on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch the game live, FuboTV also comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which allows you to watch games and shows up to three days after they air even if you forgot to record them. The main FuboTV channel package also comes with NFL Network, which will air a replay of every preseason game.

Sling TV

Local channels included: Fox, NBC

Fox and NBC are both included in the “Sling Blue” channel package. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial, and you can then watch a live stream of either channel on your computer via the Sling website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch live, you can get 50 hours of cloud DVR storage as an additional add-on. “Sling Blue” also comes with the NFL Network, which will air a replay of every preseason game, so you can also watch that way if you miss it live.

If the Teams Aren’t in Your Market

For everyone outside of the Falcons and Jets markets, the game will be broadcast nationally on NFL Network, which is included in main FuboTV channel package.

You can sign up for a free 7-day trial right here, and you can then watch a live stream of NFL Network on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the FuboTV app.

Preview

Two of the bigger individual stories in the NFL this offseason were Julio Jones’ contract situation, and the status of this year’s No. 3 overall selection, Sam Darnold – more specifically, when exactly Darnold would report to training camp.

Both questions were answered a few short weeks ago, as the New York Jets prepare to host the Atlanta Falcons at MetLife Stadium in Week 1 of NFL Preseason.

The Falcons will reportedly handle Jones’ situation in full next year, but for now, his restructured contract will pay him an additional $2.9 million in 2018. Jones is slated to make just under $12.9 million this season, and will likely get a massive extension, pending Jones stays healthy, in 2019. Atlanta also did well to help quarterback Matt Ryan and the rest of the offense by locking in franchise left tackle Jake Matthews to a five-year, $75 million contract extension.

The Falcons followed up a collapse in Super Bowl 51 against the New England Patriots to a Divisional Round exit last year against… the Super Bowl 52 champion Philadelphia Eagles. Health permitting, Atlanta will be an NFC contender again this season, as they prepare to head to the Meadowlands.

For a while, it was “Same Ole Jets,” as their new quarterback remained the only 2018 draft selection unsigned. That changed when Darnold signed and reported to Florham Park on July 30.

Manish Mehta of The New York Daily News reported Thursday the Jets are open to trading Teddy Bridgewater, who was signed this offseason to provide competition, now with Darnold in the fold.

New York also retained veteran Josh McCown, who saw the bulk of starts in green a year ago.

In one of the more shocking statistical anomalies of last season, despite Atlanta finishing eighth in the NFL in total offense, Jones had only three touchdowns. The Falcons’ offense effectively moved the ball, but struggled to put up points in the red zone; most red-zone touchdowns came by the way of running back Davonta Freeman, who had seven on the ground and one receiving. Watching how a predominantly young Jets defense with defensive lineman Leonard Williams, linebacker Darron Lee and safety Jamal Adams performs against the Falcons in the red zone will be a major storyline here.