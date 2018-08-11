John Emery’s Tweet About Georgia’s Marshall Malchow Is Fake

There is an alleged tweet from Georgia commit John Emery that has gone viral about receiving cash from Georgia Director of Player Personnel Marshall Malchow, but the problem is it was tweeted out by a fake Brett McMurphy account. Here’s a look at the tweet, and you will notice McMurphy’s name is misspelled, despite having the same profile photo as the reporter.

John Emery, a 2019 RB commit for UGA, tweeted and then moments later deleted this tweet. Essentially implying Marshall Malchow secured his commitment by giving him cash. #GoDawgs pic.twitter.com/WihxQRLth4 — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphey) August 10, 2018

The alleged tweet from Emery insinuated Malchow ensured Emery received money for his Georgia commitment.

“TBH I was gonna commit to LSU until Marshall Malchow threw me that bag,” the fake tweet read.

The fake McMurphy noted in his screenshot that the post was quickly deleted. The only problem is “McMurphey” looks to be the only source for the tweet, and has no credibility given the entire intention of these accounts is to deceive people. This did not stop opposing fan bases from retweeting it noting their skepticism of Kirby Smart improved recruiting classes. The tweet is almost assuredly fake given it was not picked up by any other accounts.

Emery committed to Georgia on July 29, despite LSU and Mississippi State being the favorites. According to 247 Sports, Emery is a five-star and the No. 2 ranked running back in the 2019 class. As for Emery, he was very brief in his response to all the controversy.

“Don’t have time for negativity, only way is up,” Emery tweeted.

Learn more about Emery and Malchow.

Who Is Marshall Malchow?

Fake or not, the controversy has led to a lot of people wondering about the Malchow referred to in the fake tweet. Malchow may not be a household name, but he has played a big role in improving Georgias recruiting classes. Georgia currently ranks as the No. 2 recruiting class for 2019, per 247 Sports’ rankings. Malchow was recognized by Football Scoop as the 2017 Player Personnel Director of the Year. Football Scoop provided a brief bio in the award announcement.

An Augusta, Ga., native, Malchow attended Alabama, where he worked in the player personnel department as a recruiting specialist. His first full-time job came as director of on-campus recruiting at Louisville, and then in 2012 he was named assistant director of player personnel at Boise State. Malchow followed Chris Petersen to Washington, where he started as director of player personnel in 2014, and in 2015 was promoted to oversee the Huskies’ entire recruiting operation. He was one of Smart’s first hires at Georgia, joining the Bulldogs in January of 2016.

Smart spoke glowingly about Malchow and his impact on Georgia’s recruiting.

“This is a very well-deserved recognition for Marshall and congratulations

are in order from all who work with him in the football office,” Smart told Football Scoop. “He’s been a valuable member of our team since we came to UGA and has been instrumental in not only the successes we have enjoyed but also in those we are still striving to achieve every day.”

Meet John Emery, the Latest Georgia Running Back Commit

Emery did catch the college football world by surprise when he committed to Georgia given the Bulldogs depth at the running back position. Georgia already has D’Andre Swift, Brian Herrien and Elijah Holyfield on their roster. ESPN’s Craig Haubert provided an overview of Emery’s skill set.