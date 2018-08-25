Report: Josh Gordon sidelined from practice with hamstring injury

The Cleveland Browns were expecting to have talented wide receiver Josh Gordon back at practice Saturday. Unfortunately, things didn’t quite work out as planned.

While Gordon is indeed at the team’s facilities during practice, Nate Urich of the Akron Beacon Journal revealed the Browns wideout suffered a tweak to his hamstring. The injury occurred during his conditioning prior to the return to action.

#Browns wide receiver Josh Gordon is dealing with tightness in a hamstring, had a little tweak while conditioning, part of the reason he's not practicing, team spokesman said. — Nate Ulrich (@ByNateUlrich) August 25, 2018

The talented young wideout has dealt with his fair share of off-field issues, but was finally set to return Saturday. He’s been reinstated to the active roster following a monthlong absence to address his “overall mental and physical health,” as Gordon explained on social media.

He wasn’t expected to play a big role in his first practice back, though. As Andrew Gribble of the team’s official website explained, Gordon is in the “second phase” of the program, which was walk-throughs. The 27-year-old returned to the field last season for his first NFL action in three years.

Gordon was handed an NFL suspension and was also at an in-patient rehab facility prior to 2017. Over five games last season, the talented pass-catcher hauled in 18 passes for 335 yards and one touchdown. Over the span of 40 career games, Gordon has tallied 179 receptions for 3,089 yards and 15 touchdowns. By far his best season came in 2013 when he caught 87 balls for 1,646 yards and nine touchdowns over 14 games.

The Browns have an interesting and talented group at wide receiver entering the 2018 NFL season, including Gordon, recently-acquired Jarvis Landry and rookie Antonio Callaway.