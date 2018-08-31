Khalil Mack Breaks Silence During Holdout on Social Media

No. 1 Khalil Mack, Oakland Raiders LB Matchup: Mack is coming off a five-sack Mack is coming off a five-sack performance against the Broncos where he impacted the outcome of the game in a major way. Mack has an opportunity to have the same kind of impact against the Packers. The difference is Green Bay's offensive line is a lot better than the Broncos. Mack will not have five sacks, but he could help disrupt Aaron Rodgers in the pocket. (Getty)

All it took was three words for Oakland Raiders star Khalil Mack to send the fanbase into a frenzy. Ahead of the team’s fourth and final preseason game, a matchup with the Seattle Seahawks, The Athletic’s Ted Nguyen posted a video of Mack from last season.

And one of the first to respond was none other than the 2016 NFL Defensive Player of the Year. Mack’s comment was simple – “I miss it.”