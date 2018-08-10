WATCH: Lamar Jackson’s Touchdown Run vs Rams

Lamar Jackson is already giving Baltimore Ravens fans a reason to get excited about this upcoming season.

Late in the first quarter against the Los Angeles Rams, Jackson was able to escape the pocket, roll to the right, and scamper into the end zone from eight yards out for a touchdown.

Got 'emmm. We are here for allllll of the @Lj_era8 TD runs 🔥🔥🔥 #LARvsBAL pic.twitter.com/BKwbU4jYlR — NFL (@NFL) August 10, 2018

Here is another look at Jackson’s touchdown run from behind:

Jackson, who briefly saw time at quarterback in Baltimore’s 17-16 win against the Chicago Bears in last week’s Hall of Fame Game, also completed a beautiful 38-yard pass to wide receiver Christopher Moore earlier in the drive to set up the score.

Despite the nice play, Jackson’s consistency still needs some work; he finished 7-for-19 for 119 yards, with 21 yards on five carries (including the touchdown).

Jackson was selected by the Ravens with the last pick of the first round in this year’s NFL Draft. Head coach John Harbaugh and Baltimore’s front office have already committed to playing Jackson under center and getting him meaningful reps this season, and Jackson’s flashes of greatness so far give them all the more reason to.

While presumed starting quarterback Joe Flacco (5/7, 71 yards, TD vs. LA) should open the season as the starter, Jackson has shown flashes of great play in his two preseason appearances thus far, and will likely push Flacco as the season moves on.