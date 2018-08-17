Giants vs Lions Preseason Live Stream: How to Watch Without Cable

Having both lost their first preseason contest of 2018 last week, the New York Giants and Detroit Lions will look to turn things around when the face off at Ford Field on Friday night.

The game is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. ET. If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, here’s a rundown of all your live stream options, which vary depending on if the game is televised in your market or not:

If The Game is Televised in Your Market

First, check to see what local channel the game is on in your area–it will be either ABC, CBS, CW, Fox or NBC. Then, if you sign up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services, you’ll be able to watch a live stream of one, some, or all of those channels, depending on the service.

For example, for fans in New York and Detroit, where the game is on NBC and Fox, respectively, Hulu with Live TV or FuboTV are your best options. But if you’re in Saginaw, where the game is on CBS, Amazon Prime is the way to go for CBS games.

Here’s a rundown of all the streaming services, what they include, and how to sign up and watch:

(Note that local channels are available live in select markets)

Hulu With Live TV

Local channels included: ABC, CBS, CW, Fox, NBC

In addition to its massive Netflix-like library of on-demand movies and TV shows, Hulu also offers a bundle of 50-plus live TV channels, which includes ABC, CBS, CW, Fox and NBC. You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of any of those channels on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch the game live, “Hulu with Live TV” also comes with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

FuboTV

Local channels included: CBS, CW, Fox, NBC

A streaming service that is largely tailored towards sports fans, FuboTV includes CBS, CW, Fox and NBC. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial right here, and you can then watch a live stream of those channels on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch the game live, FuboTV also comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which allows you to watch games and shows up to three days after they air even if you forgot to record them. The main FuboTV channel package also comes with NFL Network, which will air a replay of every preseason game.

Amazon Prime

Local channels included: CBS

If you have Amazon Prime or want to start a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, you can watch all CBS content (both live and on-demand) via the CBS Amazon Channel, which also comes with a 7-day free trial.

Once you’re signed up for both Amazon Prime and the CBS channel, you can then watch a live stream of your local CBS channel on your computer via the Amazon website, or you can watch on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Amazon Video app.

Sling TV

Local channels included: Fox, NBC

Fox and NBC are both included in the “Sling Blue” channel package. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial, and you can then watch a live stream of either channel on your computer via the Sling website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch live, you can get 50 hours of cloud DVR storage as an additional add-on. “Sling Blue” also comes with the NFL Network, which will air a replay of every preseason game, so you can also watch that way if you miss it live.

If The Game is Not Televised in Your Market

You can watch every out-of-market preseason NFL game online via NFL Game Pass, which costs $99.99 for the season (or four installments of $29.99). Once signed up, you can watch games on your computer via the Game Pass website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the NFL app.

Game Preview

The Giants participated in joint practices for the first time since 2015. According to Giants.com, the team spent the past week in Allen Park, Michigan, where they practiced with the Lions for three days.

Giants head coach Pat Shurmur said that the practices were productive for both teams:

I think every situation, especially the uncontrolled situations, aside from the tactics of football, you just see the way the guys respond to adversity. See the ways guys respond to playing in a different setting, and that’s what I learn. Then, if for some reason they don’t respond as well as we would like, we address it with them and say, ‘Hey listen, the next time this comes up, you should be thinking this’. So, when you can do it against another team that you’re not going to play this season unless we meet in the playoffs, then it’s a really good thing for the player, and so that’s why I think this is valuable.

The Giants will have to contend with some nagging injury concerns, however. Running back Saquon Barkley left practice on Monday after straining his hamstring. Odell Beckham, Jr. is coming off a season-ending ankle injury, and he and Shurmur are cautious about rushing him back into play. It’s unlikely that Beckham will appear tonight.

The Lions are also contending with injuries, as running back Kerryon Johnson is out after tallying 33 rushing yards against Oakland in his preseason debut. Jake Rudock and Matt Cassel also shined in the preseason opener, and it’s likely that they will see additional playing time this week. While they only managed 139 passing yards between the two of them, new Lions head coach Matt Patricia will be looking to sharpen their efforts.

Patricia has been very direct during preseason interviews, and when asked what he hopes to achieve against the Giants, he told NJ.com: “Just trying to make sure that today goes outstanding. That’s the focus of today.”