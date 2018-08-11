Lions vs. Raiders Odds: Point Spread, Total & Prediction

The Detroit Lions are headed to Oakland to face the Raiders. According to OddsShark, the Raiders are favored by three points, and the over-under is set at 37.

The OddsShark computer likes the Raiders chances of getting the win tonight. The computer projects a 27.9-15.0 victory, and also has the Raiders to cover the spread, and the under on the point total.

Oakland has reportedly shown lots of improvement during spring training, but CBS Sports warns fans not to expect quarterback Derek Carr to get much playing time against Detroit. Carr didn’t play in last season’s preseason opener and only threw nine passes in the second exhibition game, leading us to believe that he’ll largely sit this contest out.

Instead, its likely we’ll see the position handed to Conor Cook tonight, who Oakland head coach Jon Gruden has shown great promise. “He’s made great strides,” Gruden told Silver & Black Pride. “He’s made good decisions. He audibled two or three times today to big plays. He’s throwing the ball short, medium and deep accurately and he’s showed really good command, and this will be a really good test for him Friday night. He’ll get a good amount of playing time.”

It is likely, however, that we’ll see lots of playing time go to Texas rookie Chris Warren, who suffered through injuries all throughout training camp, and Oklahoma State rookie Marcell Ateman, who was drafted in the seventh round and will be playing in his first preseason game.

On the sidelines, tonight will also mark the return to coaching for Gruden, who was famously known as “Chucky” during his 1998-2001 tenure with the team. He’s spent the last decade as part of ESPN’s “Monday Night Football” panel, and will likely be eager to show off his coaching prowess. Tonight also marks the debut of head coach Matt Patricia, who was formerly the defensive coordinator for the New England Patriots.

Detroit was last in the NFL in yards per game and average yards per rush last season, and they will no doubt look to improve that heading into tonight’s game. Patricia and defensive coordinator Paul Pasqualoni also plan to run a multiple scheme on defense in 2018, so we’re likely to see some of those concepts tonight. That said, its likely that the team will be less focused on pulling out a win that in establishing itself for the coming season.

Heavy’s Pick: Raiders 27.9 Lions 15. Raiders Covers -3 Spread. Over on the Point Total.