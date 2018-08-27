Terms of Odell Beckham’s Contract Extension With Giants Revealed

The New York Giants and star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. put pen to paper on a massive contract extension. And as ESPN’s Josina Anderson revealed, the terms are eye-opening, as Beckham will receive $95 million over five years with $65 million in total guarantees.

The fact that the Giants and Beckham were able to come to terms so quickly seemed somewhat surprising on the surface. After seeing the numbers, though, it’s not all that shocking.

Beckham suffered a fractured ankle which cost him all but four games of the 2017 season, but there’s no denying the 25-year-old is one of the most explosive players in the NFL. Prior to his injury, Beckham had tallied 302 yards and three touchdowns on 25 receptions last season.

In each of the former first-round pick’s previous three seasons with the Giants, he tallied at least 1,300 receiving yards and double-digit touchdowns. Over the four seasons and 47 total games, Beckham has racked up 313 receptions for 4,424 yards and 38 touchdowns. He’s also managed at least 91 receptions in each of those first three seasons, although he missed five games during the stretch.

The talented former LSU wide receiver has made three Pro Bowls (2014-16) and was named Second-Team All-Pro twice in his career. After exploding onto the scene in 2014, he also received the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year Award.