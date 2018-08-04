Trophee des Champions 2018: How to Watch PSG vs Monaco in USA

Seeking to equal Lyon’s dominant 2000’s run with a sixth consecutive win in France’s Super Cup, the Trophee des Champions, PSG take on AS Monaco at the Shenzhen Universiade Sports Centre in China on Saturday.

In the United States, the match is scheduled to start at 8 a.m. ET and will be broadcast on beIN Sports 3 (English broadcast) and beIN Sports Espanol (Spanish broadcast).

If you don’t have cable, don’t have those channels, or can’t get to a TV, you can watch a live stream of the Trophee des Champions on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for a free trial of FuboTV, which is an international soccer-based live-TV streaming service.

Here’s everything you need to know:

Preview

The Trophee des Champions is typically a match between the Ligue 1 and Coupe de France winners, but because PSG captured both titles last year, they’ll face league runners-up Monaco in what will be a rematch of last year’s Super Cup matchup. In last year’s edition, Djibril Sidibe put Monaco ahead in the 30th minute, but second-half goals from Dani Alves and Adrien Rabiot vaulted PSG to a fifth straight Trophee des Champions win.

Both teams have looked fairly shaky during preseason matches over the last couple weeks.

Monaco went 2-1-3 in six July friendlies, losing to the likes of Wisla Krakow (sixth last season in Poland’s top league), Paderborn (second last season in Germany’s third division) and Hamburger SV (relegated from the Bundesliga last season). PSG, meanwhile, suffered a couple of ugly defeats to Bayern Munich (1-3) and Arsenal (1-5) in the International Champions Cup before getting a 3-2 win over Atletico Madrid.

Both teams, of course, have been without many top players during these friendlies and still won’t be at full strength for Saturday. But while PSG will still be without World Cup hero Kylian Mbappe and Edinson Cavani, they could get a major boost with Neymar joining the team in Shenzhen. It’s unclear how much he’ll feature, but he likely wouldn’t have joined the team if he wasn’t going to play.

While PSG has seven Super Cup wins and five in a row, Monaco’s last victory in this game came in 2000 when they defeated Nantes via penalties.