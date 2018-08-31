Report: Raiders CB Daryl Worley Suspended Four Games

The Oakland Raiders broadcast crew may have just slipped up and revealed some tough news for cornerback Daryl Worley. As SB Nation’s Levi Damien revealed, Matt Millen and Beth Mowins revealed during the team’s final preseason game that Worley will be suspended for the first four games of the 2018 NFL season.

Damien also dropped a clip of the duo talking about Worley’s suspension briefly during the broadcast.

#Raiders preseason broadcast team says Daryl Worley will be suspended the first four games of the season pic.twitter.com/cZ5Ki6BDVS — Levi Damien (@LeviDamien) August 31, 2018

Following Worley’s guilty pleas of DUI, resisting arrest, and an illegal weapons charge, it was expected that he may receive discipline from the league. At the time, though, it was unknown exactly what it would be, but four games would be a tough blow for both the Raiders and Worley.

The former Carolina Panthers cornerback is expected to be Oakland’s No. 3 cornerback behind second-year pro Gareon Conley and free-agent signing Rashaan Melvin. Worley was traded from the Panthers to the Philadelphia Eagles earlier this offseason but was released following his arrest.

Jon Gruden and the Raiders chose to give him a chance, signing the 23-year-old to a one-year deal worth $630,000, per Spotrac. It’s unknown who will fill Worley’s role through the first four games, but rookie Nick Nelson or veteran Leon Hall could both be in the mix, assuming they make the 53-man roster.