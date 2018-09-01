Report: Raiders ‘Weighing’ Trade Offers for Khalil Mack

While the Oakland Raiders and star pass-rusher Khalil Mack have remained distant in contract negotiations, the constant rumblings of trade rumors never seemed all that realistic. Teams were certainly calling the Raiders about a potential trade for Mack, only they were being quickly turned away.

But according to NFL analyst Jim Trotter, that may no longer be the case. As he revealed Friday, the Raiders are currently “weighing” offers for Mack.

Can’t believe the Raiders would be crazy enough to seriously consider trading Mack, but I’m hearing offers are coming in and they’re weighing them. Strange considering people in org call Mack their best player. Not best defensive player. But player. Period. — Jim Trotter (@JimTrotter_NFL) August 31, 2018

NFL.com’s Ian Rapoport followed up with a similar report, stating that a potential trade is “very real” at this point.

With less than 24 hrs to go before the cut-down day deadline, the trade market for #Raiders star pass-rusher Khalil Mack is robust, I’m told. There are enough teams interested where the chances of Mack being traded is very real. Oakland is gauging and listening. Tune in tomorrow. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 1, 2018

It’s an interesting report, especially when you consider the timing of it. This comes just hours after Los Angeles Rams star Aaron Donald received his six-year, $135 million extension with $87 million guaranteed, as ESPN’s Adam Schefter revealed.

Just how strongly the Raiders are actually considering any potential deal remains to be seen. After seeing Donald receive that type of record-breaking money which reset the market, though, it was bad news for the team. But as bad as Donald’s deal was for the Raiders, it was equally as good for Mack’s side.

There’s virtually no chance Mack accepts a deal smaller than Donald’s at this point. Whether his new contract comes with the Raiders or another NFL team will be a hot topic, but the 2016 Defensive Player of the Year is looking at a monster payday regardless.