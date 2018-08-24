Packers vs Raiders Live Stream: How to Watch Preseason Game Online

The contract discussions continue for Aaron Rodgers, but he will likely sit this one out as the Green Bay Packers travel to the Black Hole to play the Oakland Raiders in Week 3 of NFL Preseason action on Saturday night.

Game Preview

Week 3 of the NFL preseason is often regarded as a regular season dress rehearsal, but NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo first reported Thursday that the Packers are still expected to sit several starters in this game.

The #Packers will rest a bunch of starters on offense tomorrow vs. OAK, with Aaron Rodgers among those not expected to play, sources say. Since starters rarely play the fourth preseason game, Rodgers likely closes the preseason with four passes. Pretty sure he'll be ready though. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) August 23, 2018

Back to Rodgers; ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports Rodgers and Green Bay are “creeping along” toward a new contract, which would make him the highest-paid player in league history.

In other news as September inches closer, is promising rookie wide receiver J’Mon Moore, selected in the fourth round, currently on the roster bubble after having a bad training camp. Moore was expected to help the Packers’ receiving rotation following the departure of veteran Jordy Nelson. Factor in rumors Wednesday the Packers are shopping Randall Cobb according to The Ringer’s Mike Lombardi, and things are looking much more difficult for general manager ted Thompson and company.

Instead, Moore has been a colossal disappointment given the Packers’ front office usually fairs particularly well drafting skill-position players in the middle rounds.

Elsewhere, second-year running back Jamaal Williams is nursing an ankle injury. Williams’ ankle sprain is considered minor, and that may limit his ability to play against Oakland, but shouldn’t keep him out for the start of the regular season.

Williams showed promise as a rookie, finishing with 556 rushing yards (X.X yards per carry) with a touchdown, and 25 receptions for 262 yards and three touchdowns. Williams’ versatility out of the backfield should help alleviate Rodgers’ concerns about the offense’s ability to move the ball. Factor in Ty Montgomery, and Green Bay should be able to continue adjusting a now makeshift offense on the fly.

Another week, another week without All-Pro edge rusher Khalil Mack, who continues to maintain his firm stance on negotiating a new contract like Rams All-Pro DT Aaron Donald. The New York Jets entered the Mack sweepstakes this week.

The Raiders’ defensive line took another serious blow Wednesday. Head coach Jon Gruden says second-year defensive end Eddie Vanderdoes, who tore his ACL in Week 17 of last season, is likely to open 2018 on the PUP list after suffering a rehab setback. Vanderdoes would miss the first six weeks of the season.

Coupled with the ongoing saga of Mack holding out for a new contract, Oakland’s defensive front seven looks marginally thinner than originally anticipated. Oakland did add to its defense Thursday, signing cornerback Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie officially to a one-year contract.