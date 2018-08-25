Ravens vs Dolphins Preseason Live Stream: How to Watch Without Cable

Joe Flacco leads the Baltimore Ravens into South Beach to take on the Miami Dolphins in Week 3 of NFL Preseason action on Saturday.

After being an intriguing early-preseason storyline, the Ravens’ offense has mostly settled into what will likely start the season. Namely, their former Super Bowl Most Valuable Player, Flacco, at quarterback, according to head coach John Harbaugh.

Lamar Jackson, after some impressive highlights against the Bears in the Hall of Fame Game and against the Los Angeles Rams two weeks ago, has since slowed down, looking like the project rookie he was primarily drafted to be. Through three games, Jackson is X, and is likely third on the depth chart behind Robert Griffin III, who has looked impressive himself this preseason, enough to possibly warrant future starting consideration again.

The Ravens’ receiving core is significantly better than it was last season, which is aiding Flacco – who reportedly is having his strongest camp in a long time.

Wide receivers Michael Crabtree and John Brown have each had strong training camps, and are likely the best one-two combination on the outside Flacco has had to work with since Anquan Boldin and Torrey Smith, now an astonishing six years removed since Baltimore won Super Bowl 47 against the San Francisco 49ers.

Miami continues trying to find the right players and fit for an offense that has a blend of younger and older faces, which it didn’t have a year ago. Head coach Adam Gase is prone to tinkering and adjusting on the fly, and that may be what he needs to do this season to get the most out of his unit.

Kenyan Drake ran away with the starting running back job over the course of the second half of last season, and is entrenched as the team’s starter. Behind him. 34-year old Frank Gore is still grinding, and a solid training camp has Gore looking at opportunities to get steady, reliable touches as Drake’s primary backup this season.