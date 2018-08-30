Redskins vs Ravens Live Stream: How to Watch Preseason Game Online

The Baltimore Ravens prepare to host the Washington Redskins to conclude the preseason on Thursday night.

The game is scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m. ET. If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, here’s a rundown of all your live stream options, which vary depending on if the game is televised in your market or not:

If The Game is Televised in Your Market

First, check to see what local channel the game is on in your area–it will be either ABC, CBS, CW, Fox or NBC. Then, if you sign up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services, you’ll be able to watch a live stream of your desired channel.

For fans in Washington and Baltimore, where the game is broadcast on NBC, either Hulu with Live TV or FuboTV will work for your live streaming needs.

Here’s a rundown of all the streaming services, what they include, and how to sign up and watch (note that local channels are available live in select markets):

Hulu With Live TV

Local channels included: ABC, CBS, CW, Fox, NBC

In addition to its massive Netflix-like library of on-demand movies and TV shows, Hulu also offers a bundle of 50-plus live TV channels, which includes ABC, CBS, CW, Fox and NBC. You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of any of those channels on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch the game live, “Hulu with Live TV” also comes with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

FuboTV

Local channels included: CBS, CW, Fox, NBC

A streaming service that is largely tailored towards sports fans, FuboTV includes CBS, CW, Fox and NBC. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial right here, and you can then watch a live stream of those channels on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch the game live, FuboTV also comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which allows you to watch games and shows up to three days after they air even if you forgot to record them. The main FuboTV channel package also comes with NFL Network, which will air a replay of every preseason game.

Amazon Prime

Local channels included: CBS

If you have Amazon Prime or want to start a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, you can watch all CBS content (both live and on-demand) via the CBS Amazon Channel, which also comes with a 7-day free trial.

Once you’re signed up for both Amazon Prime and the CBS channel, you can then watch a live stream of your local CBS channel on your computer via the Amazon website, or you can watch on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Amazon Video app.

Sling TV

Local channels included: Fox, NBC

Fox and NBC are both included in the “Sling Blue” channel package. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial, and you can then watch a live stream of either channel on your computer via the Sling website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch live, you can get 50 hours of cloud DVR storage as an additional add-on. “Sling Blue” also comes with the NFL Network, which will air a replay of every preseason game, so you can also watch that way if you miss it live.

If The Game is Not Televised in Your Market

You can watch every out-of-market preseason NFL game online via NFL Game Pass, which costs $99.99 for the season (or four installments of $29.99). Once signed up, you can watch games on your computer via the Game Pass website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the NFL app.

Preview

The Ravens prepare to enter the 2018 regular season with AFC North championship aspirations on their mind. After a strong summer from incumbent starting quarterback Joe Flacco, and positive and productive training camps from newly acquired wide receivers Michael Crabtree and John Brown, the Ravens’ offense is optimistic heading into a Week 1 matchup against the Buffalo Bills.

Even more reason to be excited is the play of 2018 first-round draft pick Lamar Jackson last Saturday against the Miami Dolphins. Baltimore invested mightily in Jackson, who the front office is counting on to succeed Flacco, possibly as soon as this season. Jackson, after struggling in the Ravens’ prior two preseason games, found his groove against the Dolphins’ defense.

Jackson finished 7-for-10 for 98 yards and a touchdown, with 39 rushing yards and a touchdown. He impressed the coaching staff using run-pass option (RPO) and sitting in the quarterback to make throws. There is a good chance Jackson overtakes Robert Griffin III to open the season as Baltimore’s backup quarterback. It is unlikely the organization carries two heading into the regular season.

The Redskins had an impressive preseason, all while adjusting to new quarterback Alex Smith.

Washington’s offense is going to look drastically different than originally intended at the start of this year’s offseason, though. Smith will most likely defer to scatter back Chris Thompson a lot in early-down sets, and as a dump-off option. Smith will also look often to offseason acquisition Paul Richardson in primary sets, as Washington hopes josh Doctson can stay on the field this season.

Head coach Jay Gruden says Thompson “looks fantastic” and “is ready to go” for Week 1 for a road game against the Arizona Cardinals. In addition to positive Thompson news, it is looking more and more likely oft-injured tight end Jordan Reed plays Week 1 as well.