Jets vs Redskins Live Stream: How to Watch Preseason Game Without Cable

The New York Jets will continue their 2018 preseason against the Washington Redskins on Thursday night at FedEx Field.

Game Preview

Jets head coach Todd Bowles refused to state which of his quarterbacks will be starting tonight, but North Jersey.com suggests that Sam Darnold is the most likely candidate. Darnold had 28 reps during team drills in Tuesday’s final practice, placing him above competitors Teddy Bridgewater and Josh McCown.

“[Darnold] studies his playbook and he goes out and tries to execute on the field and he tries to learn, which is great,” Bowles told Yahoo Sports. “You can’t see growth until years pass by, to a degree. I’m not going to measure him day-by-day from a growth standpoint in three weeks.”

Last year, Bowles started Christian Hackenberg in the second preseason game, and replaced him with Bryce Petty halfway through. Its possible that Bridgewater or McCown could play a role similar to that of Petty tonight. Offensively, expect to see Robby Anderson in the mix, as well as wide receivers Jonah Trinnaman and Tre McBride, who both had good moments during training camp and will likely be trying to establish themselves as indispensable to the team.

While Bowles is keeping his starting rotation under wraps, he has been forthright with who is injured and who won’t be playing. Some of the names you shouldn’t expect to see tonight include running back Isaiah Crowell, out with a concussion, Lorenzo Mauldin, out with a leg injury, and Kelvin Beachum, who’s out with a foot injury.

The Redskins are going to be looking to bounce back after a disappointing preseason loss to the New England Patriots. That said, the Redskins will be looking to bench some of their starters tonight, especially after Derrius Guice went down with a torn ACL last week. Guice’s absence was a big blow to the team, and, as the Washington Post suggests, the team will be looking for players to step up and fill roles.