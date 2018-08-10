Redskins Rookie RB Derrius Guice Suffers ACL Tear

Washington Redskins rookie running back Derrius Guice will miss the entire season after suffering an ACL tear during the Redskins’ preseason game against the Patriots on Thursday night, according to NFL reporter Ian Rapoport.

It was hard to tell that anything major was awry on the sidelines, as Guice spoke optimistically after the game in which he rushed six times for 19 yards.

The Redskins initially thought that Guice had merely banged up his knee; team doctors gave him a preliminary diagnosis of a sprained MCL. An MRI Friday morning showed that Guice had indeed tore his ACL, which means that he will sidelined for his entire rookie season.

The injury is to the same knee he hyperextended at LSU last season. Guice never underwent surgery in college for the injury. Rapoport suggested that the two injuries could be related.

Guice Sees the Injury as Part of God’s Plan

Shortly after the news broke, Guice tweeted a simple, four word message to show that, at least in some way, he is at peace with the injury.

God never makes mistakes — 2️⃣9️⃣ (@DhaSickest) August 10, 2018

Guice, a first-round talent out of LSU, dropped to the late-second round in the 2018 NFL Draft. The Redskins chose the two-time All-SEC recipient with the 59th overall pick.