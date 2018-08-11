What’s on Rory McIlroy’s Arm?

If you are tuning into this weekend’s 100th PGA Championship in St. Louis, MO’s, Bellerive Country Club, you’ve probably noticed that Rory McIlroy has a strange-looking patch on his arm. McIlroy has been having some pain in his right arm, so he is wearing a StaminaPro patch to help with inflammation and discomfort in his forearm.

“The patches are not designed to treat traumatic injury but are useful for inflammation, fatigue, and the kinds of tension and aches and pains that dedicated athletes tend to suffer from,” reads the StaminaPro website. “[The] StaminaPro patch is charged with more than 200 of nature’s most impactful natural remedies for inflammation, including omega 3s, green tea extract, amino acids, and beetroot.” The effects of the patch can last up to 72 hours after application.

According to the PGA, quite a few golfers have opted for a StaminoPro patch.

“A closer look at the bandage shows that it is from Staminapro, who label their product as a recovery patch. Upon further investigation, we find out that Staminapro is now pretty widely used by professional athletes… Tony Finau used the Staminapro patch on his dislocated ankle at this year’s Masters,” the PGA’s official website reported.

McIlroy has been experiencing discomfort in his arm for several days now, but the 2012 and 2014 PGA Championship winner insists that he is fine.

“I started feeling it the weekend of Firestone. Funny enough, it hurts the most with chipping because I sort of hold the angle a little bit. It’s just that in there. The whole forearm has been tight. I hit a lot of balls last week at Firestone working on a few things, and it’s just a little inflamed and a little tight, but it’s fine,” McIlroy told Golf Digest about his injury.

McIlroy, who is currently 5th in the PGA Tour world ranking, has fallen back a bit in the standings, but could turn things around as the weekend continues. Many are wondering if the tenderness in the Northern Ireland native’s arm will have an effect on his game, but only time will tell.

McIlroy was matched up with Tiger Woods and Justin Thomas for the second round. All three finished Round 2 on Saturday morning, after a Friday rainout. Golfers who make the cut will begin Round 3 later in the day. The projected match-ups for the third round are not currently known and will become clearer as the rest of the field finishes the second round.