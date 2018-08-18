Seahawks vs Chargers Live Stream: How to Watch Preseason Game Online

The Seattle Seahawks are dealing with several injuries to key players as they prepare to head south to take on the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 2 of NFL Preseason action.

The game is scheduled to start at 10 p.m. ET. For those out of market, it will be broadcast on NFL Network, which can be watched online via FuboTV. For those in market, it will be broadcast on a local channel, depending on your city.

If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, here’s a rundown of all your live stream options, which vary depending on where you live:

Game Preview

No. 1 wide receiver Doug Baldwin still remains out after undergoing minor knee surgery. Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll confirmed Baldwin ran sprints and “ramped up” his conditioning in practice during the week and is on track start Week 1.

Seattle’s other starting wide receiver Tyler Lockett is also out Saturday with a minor toe injury.

2018 first-round draft pick Rashaad Penny is expected to be a key contributor on offense as a rookie and compete with Chris Carson for the starting running back job.

Penny returned to practice in a limited capacity and continues to nurse a finger injury.

Rashaad Penny back at practice today. pic.twitter.com/bA5IbTnmR3 — Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) August 17, 2018

The original timetable remains three to four weeks for penny, as he is expected to be eased back into the Seahawks’ rotation once fully healthy. In the meantime, Carson is assumed to be Seattle’s primary down back, with the potential for “bellow,” three-down duties.

From Total Access: The fallout from today’s successful finger surgery for #Seahawks RB Rashaad Penny. pic.twitter.com/oBIw1HRUN7 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 16, 2018

The Chargers are also dealing with a minor injury to one of their key players as well.

Defensive end Joey Bosa is confirmed to miss Saturday’s game against the Seahawks with a foot injury that is reported as “nothing serious.”

Philip Rivers will play on Saturday at StubHub Center after sitting out the Chargers' preseason opener. Joey Bosa (foot) and Forrest Lamp (knee) will not. — Jack Wang (@thejackwang) August 16, 2018

The Chargers’ defense has several players fighting in important position battles heading into the regular season. Casey Heyward is among the league’s elite cornerbacks, and directly behind him Desmond King makes a formidable duo. The depth behind those two is a storyline for Los Angeles heading into Saturday.

👀 Keep an eye on these guys tomorrow ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/cNplovaFM6 — Los Angeles Chargers (@Chargers) August 17, 2018

Los Angeles’ running game also gets a significant boost. 2017 second-round draft pick Forrest Lamp was activated off the PUP list Monday. Lamp missed the entire 2017 season with a torn ACL and looks to solidify the Chargers’ offensive line at guard in 2018 in front of running back Melvin Gordon.