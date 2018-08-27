WATCH: Spurs Honor Manu Ginobili With Incredible Tribute Video

The news of Manu Ginobili’s retirement from the NBA took the league by storm on Monday. One of the most well-respected players opted to call it a career at the age of 41 after an incredible career with the San Antonio Spurs.

Not only was Ginobili an exceptional player, but he did something very few NBA players do these days, which is remain with the same franchise for his entire career. Following his announcement on social media that he would be retiring, the Spurs instantly revealed an incredible tribute video for the guard.

Ginobili spent each of his 16 seasons in San Antonio, helping lead the team to four NBA championships after being a second-round pick in the 1999 NBA Draft. The veteran won the 2008 NBA Sixth Man of the Year Award, but the accolades he received don’t begin to describe the impact he had on the organization.

The Argentinian playmaker was a key part of each championship team, and was a core member of San Antonio’s own “big three” complete with Ginobili, Tim Duncan and Tony Parker. He averaged 13.3 points, 3.8 assists and 3.8 rebounds per game over the span of his career.

It’s unknown what’s next for the talented guard, but he’ll surely have plenty of choices and opportunities to remain involved in basketball in some capacity.