Stan Kroenke Net Worth: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Stan Kroenke is truly an example of the “American Dream” at work.

Kroenke, who recently celebrated his 71st birthday on July 29, is one of the most well-known sports owners in the world. He came from humble beginnings, as he grew up in Mora, Missouri, and learned the value of hard work early. Kroenke’s first real job was working for his father; he kept the books and swept floors for his dad’s business, the Mora Lumber Company, a lumber yard and hardware store.

Kroenke, whose full birth name is actually Enos Stanley Kroenke, a nod to St. Louis Cardinals’ Hall-of-Fame players Enos Slaughter and Stan Musial, attended the University of Missouri at Columbia, where he would earn his bachelor’s degree and master’s in business administration.

Regarded as a sports mogul, Kroenke is also one of the most active and passionate owners despite the fact he’s not as openly vocal as others. As of 2018, Forbes values Kroenke at $8.3 billion.

Here is what you need to know about Kroenke:

1. Kroenke Started Kroenke Sports & Entertainment

Kroenke founded Kroenke Sports Enterprises in 1999, which later became Kroenke Sports & Entertainment. KSE owns multiple Colorado-based sports organizations, two arenas, one stadium, among other properties.

Kroenke’s sports holdings can be found on KSE’s official website here:

Denver-based Kroenke Sports & Entertainment (KSE) is one of the world’s leading ownership, entertainment and management groups. As owners and operators of Pepsi Center, the Paramount Theatre, Dick’s Sporting Goods Park, the Colorado Avalanche (NHL), Denver Nuggets (NBA), Colorado Mammoth (NLL) and Colorado Rapids (MLS), KSE’s sports and entertainment assets are second to none. Additional properties under KSE’s umbrella include Altitude Sports & Entertainment, a 24-hour regional television network; Altitude Authentics, the company’s official retail provider; and Altitude Tickets, the official ticketing provider for KSE teams and venues.

He Purchased Stake in the Los Angeles Rams in 1995

His Wife Ann Walton Is a Wal-Mart Heiress

She Also Owns the Denver Nuggets & Colorado Avalanche

Kroenke Bought Alishair Usmanov Out of Arsenal in 2018