Titans vs Steelers Live Stream: How to Watch Preseason Game Online

The Le’Veon Bell saga continues as the Pittsburgh Steelers host the Tennessee Titans in Week 3 of NFL Preseason action on Saturday.

The game is scheduled to start at 4 p.m. ET. For those out of market, it will be broadcast on NFL Network, which can be watched online via FuboTV. For those in market, it will be broadcast on a local channel, depending on your city.

If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, here’s a rundown of all your live stream options, which vary depending on where you live:

Preview

Bell has had aspirations for a new, long-term contract extension for the better part of two years now. After finishing last season with 1,926 yards from scrimmage despite his demands lingering into the start of the regular season, Bell feels as though he is more than proved himself in regard to earning the guaranteed money he feels he’s worth.

Where the Pittsburgh front office has been stingy, is assuring Bell the guaranteed portion of his contract. Bell has rejected each offer from the Steelers dating back to the offseason, and there is no guarantee Bell reports in time for the start of the regular season this time around.

In the meantime, the only other real drama for the Steelers is wide receiver Eli Rogers being suspended one game by the NFL for violating the league’s substance abuse policy. Rogers, coming off a torn ACL, will start the season on the PUP list, so his one-game suspension will be tacked on at the end.

Interesting to note, Ben Roethlisberger told the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette of the team’s plans to use more no-huddle sets this season – likely as a way to appease the aging franchise quarterback who has contemplated retirement in each of the past two offseasons.

“I always did a lot of stuff, but if they’re going to put that trust in me, then I have to then reward them with the knowledge that I’m going to do the right thing, call the right plays.”

Tennessee made some minor news this week when the organization re-upped wide receiver Rishard Matthews to a one-year, $7.75 million contract extension through 2019, which will shore up the starting receiver job opposite 2017 first-round draft pick Corey Davis. Matthews, who was reportedly not practicing because of a “minor” knee injury which needed surgery this offseason, is now back in the fold for Tennessee.

The Titans also have a good problem at receiver, as Matthews provides insurance.

2017 third-round pick Taywan Taylor has reportedly had a strong training camp, and is aiming toward the No. 2 spot on the depth chart. Taylor hurled in all four of his targets last week for 95 yards and two touchdowns, including a touchdown on a screen pass where his speed shined, despite Tennessee losing 30-14 to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The 5-foot-11 Taylor would also be a welcome complement next to the much taller Davis in primary packages this season. Davis has also been used all over the formation in practice.

“I think Corey is trying to really focus hard on leading that group and helping our offense and be a productive player,” Titans head coach Mike Vrabel said Thursday.

Davis is a trendy pick to breakout in a big way this season.