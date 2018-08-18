Bucs vs Titans Live Stream: How to Watch Preseason Game Online

The new-look Tennessee Titans will have to wait another week to debut their new look in its entirety, as they prepare to host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 2 of NFL Preseason action.

Game Preview

The Titans may be without Pro Bowl tight end Delanie Walker after he sustained a lower-body injury in practice Thursday.

Titans’ Vrabel: Walker being evaluated after injury today. Says he will probably not update media regarding extent of injury. — John Glennon (@glennonsports) August 16, 2018

Walker is reportedly out with a toe injury, but it is minor and expected to be ready for Week 1 regardless.

Wide receiver Rishard Matthews, however, remains out with an undisclosed injury, and is not likely to play. Matthews has not practiced at all this summer, and his assumed role as a starter is up in the air as September inches closer.

This will give second-year wideout Corey Davis an early opportunity to prove his worth.

The debut of WR Corey Davis (@TheCDavis84) Six Things to Watch vs. @Buccaneers on Saturday Night 📰 » https://t.co/DLPyzKDTrn pic.twitter.com/1xiTYjOuI0 — Tennessee Titans (@Titans) August 17, 2018

Davis is on target to make his much-anticipated preseason debut on Saturday. He will likely have to avoid double teams and prove his worth on the field as the Titans’ lone, legitimate receiving threat. Tennessee’s offense is still in a transition phase and will likely not have all the pieces of the puzzle together until Week 1 next month.

The Buccaneers opened preseason strongly last week with a 26-24 victory against the Miami Dolphins, but major questions are still surrounding this offense.

Tampa Bay’s receiving core remains strong with the trio of Mike Evans, DeSean Jackson and second-year tight end O.J. Howard, but running back is a major concern.

Third-year running back Peyton Barber did just enough (four rushes, 21 yards, touchdown; two receptions, -1 yards) against Miami to hold down the No. 1 spot on the depth chart for another week as he competes with rookie Ronald Jones for lead duties.

Buccaneers head coach Dirk Koetter, who is a likely “hot seat” candidate entering this season, will continue to encourage competition for that spot: