Tom Heckert: Reaction to Death of Former NFL GM

Tom Heckert, who most recently served as senior personnel advisor and director of player personnel for the Denver Broncos, died Monday at 51.

Heckert, who was hired by the Broncos in 2013, previously served as the general manager of the Philadelphia Eagles (2006-09) and Cleveland Browns (2010-12), and started his career as a scout for the Miami Dolphins (1991-2000), had battled amyloidosis – a protein disorder of the blood – for years, and stepped away from the team after 2017 for “health reasons.” He spent four seasons as director of player personal before moving to a senior advisory role.

We're very saddened to learn that former personnel executive Tom Heckert passed away peacefully last night in the company of his family. 📰 » https://t.co/TaW8H40pel pic.twitter.com/InLQCVuBad — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) August 6, 2018

Broncos’ president John Elway released an official statement Monday following the news of Heckert’s death:

“Tom was an integral part of our organization and we’re all incredibly saddened [Monday]. With his many years of experience and time as a GM, Tom was a tremendous resource and a key member of our team. He was a very good evaluator — He had an eye for talent, and we always trusted his voice. It’s easy to see why Tom was widely respected and had so many great relationships across the league. I’ll always be grateful for how he helped me transition into this position. My prayers go out to Tom’s family, friends and everyone he worked with during his career.”

Former players and coaches from around the league have taken to Twitter to express their condolences for the former longtime personnel executive:

Jeffrey Lurie and Howie Roseman on Tom Heckert: pic.twitter.com/e678nVv0kG — Zach Berman (@ZBerm) August 6, 2018

John Harbaugh extends condolences to the family of Tom Heckert. pic.twitter.com/FCItIPWeFm — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) August 6, 2018

Statement from Head Coach Andy Reid on the passing of Tom Heckert. https://t.co/uFxmuTHJAC — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) August 6, 2018

Saddened to hear about the passing of Tom Heckert (Heck) my former GM in Cleveland and a major reason why I signed with the Broncos after you came to Denver. Thank you for drafting me! Thank you for bringing me to Denver! You will be missed! Condolences to the Heckert family 🙏🏾 — T.J. Ward (@BossWard43) August 6, 2018

My heart goes out to the family of Tom Heckert. A great football talent evaluator and an even better person. You’ll truly be missed but never forgotten. — Joe Thomas (@joethomas73) August 6, 2018

Truly saddened to hear about the passing of my former Gm Tom heckert! Sending prayers and my condolences to his friends and family 🙏🏽 — Joe Haden (@joehaden23) August 6, 2018

Damn…RIP Tom you will be missed 🙏🏿 RT @RoobNBCS: So sad to hear about the passing of Tom Heckert, who was with the Eagles from 2001-2010 and was GM during some great years. A terrific personnel guy, great family man and super nice guy. He was only 51. He'll be missed. — Jeremy Maclin (@jmac___19) August 6, 2018

Deeply remorsed to hear about my former GM Tom Heckert passing. Thank you for being the first to believe in me and my ability to play at the highest. Praying for your family through this tough time. Rest In Peace 🙏🏾 — Greg Little (@Str8UpGlittle) August 6, 2018

Current Broncos’ director of player personnel Matt Russell, who worked with Heckert in Philadelphia, also issued the following statement: