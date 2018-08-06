Tom Heckert: Reaction to Death of Former NFL GM

Tom Heckert, who most recently served as senior personnel advisor and director of player personnel for the Denver Broncos, died Monday at 51.
Heckert, who was hired by the Broncos in 2013, previously served as the general manager of the Philadelphia Eagles (2006-09) and Cleveland Browns (2010-12), and started his career as a scout for the Miami Dolphins (1991-2000), had battled amyloidosis – a protein disorder of the blood – for years, and stepped away from the team after 2017 for “health reasons.” He spent four seasons as director of player personal before moving to a senior advisory role.
Broncos’ president John Elway released an official statement Monday following the news of Heckert’s death:
“Tom was an integral part of our organization and we’re all incredibly saddened [Monday]. With his many years of experience and time as a GM, Tom was a tremendous resource and a key member of our team. He was a very good evaluator — He had an eye for talent, and we always trusted his voice. It’s easy to see why Tom was widely respected and had so many great relationships across the league. I’ll always be grateful for how he helped me transition into this position. My prayers go out to Tom’s family, friends and everyone he worked with during his career.”
Former players and coaches from around the league have taken to Twitter to express their condolences for the former longtime personnel executive:
Current Broncos’ director of player personnel Matt Russell, who worked with Heckert in Philadelphia, also issued the following statement:
“Tom hired me in Philadelphia and was a beloved friend for many years. The biggest thing with Tom was his loyalty, how he cared about his friends and how good he was at his job. Tom was one of the best because he combined exceptional player evaluation skills with his incredible network of connections around the NFL. Those relationships he formed are a testament to how well he treated everyone. Tom was a loyal friend and my heart goes out to his family.”