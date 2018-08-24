WATCH: Tyrod Taylor injures wrist on fall vs. Eagles in preseason

The quarterback situation with the Cleveland Browns may have just taken an interesting turn. Late in the first quarter of the team’s third game of the preseason, a matchup with the Philadelphia Eagles, starter Tyrod Taylor went down with an apparent wrist injury.

Taylor was rolling to his left, and after throwing the ball landed on his left wrist in an awkward way. He immediately grabbed it and was on the ground for a few moments before jumping up and running off, still holding his wrist.

Baker Mayfield, the No. 1 pick in the 2018 NFL Draft is his backup. The expectation entering the season was that Taylor would hold the starting job for most of, if not all of the season.

While Mayfield has looked good to this point in the preseason, Taylor has had a solid all-around start as well. Prior to the injury, the 29-year-old had completed 4-of-8 passes for 19 yards against the Eagles Thursday.

As NFL.com’s Ian Rapoport revealed, the Browns have called it a left-hand injury for Taylor.

Officially, the #Browns are calling it a left hand injury for QB Tyrod Taylor. He is questionable to return. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 24, 2018

UPDATE

Taylor has returned to action during Thursday’s game, but there’s been no official update as to what the exact injury is.