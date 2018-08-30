UCF vs UConn Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

Josh Heupel has enormous shoes to fill, as he attempts to build off the most successful season in program history when No. 21 UCF travel to take on Connecticut to open the 2018 regular season on Thursday.

Preview

Heupel spent last season as the quarterbacks coach and offensive coordinator for the University of Missouri. He replaces Scott Frost as head coach of the Golden Knights.

Frost made a tremendous impact in such a small period of time in Central Florida after moving coast to coast – he spent 2013-15 with Oregon, serving as the team’s offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.

In 2015, UCF finished an astonishing 0-12. In Frost’s first season, the program improved six games (6-7), which seemed like a monumental achievement. Nobody expected Frost to lead UCF to an undefeated season and Peach Bowl appearance in year two. The Golden Knights defeated No. 7 Auburn to complete their 12-0 season. For his efforts, Frost moved on and is now entering his first season as head coach of Nebraska.

Back to UCF, who are looking to prove last season was no fluke.

In order to do that, McKenzie Milton has to replicate what he accomplished in 2017. Milton, quietly, finished eighth in the Heisman Trophy voting last season, as he accumulated 4,037 yards through the air with 37 touchdowns and just nine interceptions on 67.1% passing; Milton finished with 613 rushing yards and eight touchdowns as well. The Frost-Milton partnership is what made the Golden Knights’ offense prosper, but Heupel is no slouch either.

Heupel, who has a second-place Heisman Trophy finish to his credit as well, has a background working with quarterbacks as much as Frost had when he first took the job in 2016.

UCF lost Tre’Quan Smith (New Orleans Saints) to the NFL in May, but return key juniors, wide receiver Dredrick Snelson and running back Adrian Killins Jr., who will go a long way in making sure the offense doesn’t skip a beat in 2018.