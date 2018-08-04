UFC 227: Live Results & Spoilers

UFC 227: Live Results & Spoilers

  • Published
  • Updated
T.J. Dillashaw

T.J. Dillashaw defeats Cody Garbrandt for the bantamweight title at UFC 217

UFC 227 emanates live from Staples Center in Los Angeles, California tonight, and features two championship co-main events.

T.J. Dillashaw puts his bantamweight title on the line when he fights Cody Garbrandt, the former champ, in a rematch of UFC 217; Dillashaw knocked out Garbrandt in the second round to become a two-time champion. The two former training partners have bad blood dating all the way back to their first encounter, so this remains a heated, personal affair.

In the other co-main event, flyweight champion Demetrious “Mighty Mouse” Johnson defends against No. 1 contender Henry Cejudo.

If you need a reminder, here is the rest of the card for Saturday, starting with the Preliminary Card on UFC Fight Pass and FX and leading up to the co-main events on pay-per-view. Keep it here for live updates throughout the night.

Here are the complete results of UFC 227:

Alex Perez defeats Jose Torres via first-round knockout

Weili Zhang defeats Danielle Taylor via decision

Marlon Vera defeats Wuliji Buren via second-round knockout

Read More
,

No Comments

Discuss on Facebook