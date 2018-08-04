UFC 227: Live Results & Spoilers

UFC 227 emanates live from Staples Center in Los Angeles, California tonight, and features two championship co-main events.
T.J. Dillashaw puts his bantamweight title on the line when he fights Cody Garbrandt, the former champ, in a rematch of UFC 217; Dillashaw knocked out Garbrandt in the second round to become a two-time champion. The two former training partners have bad blood dating all the way back to their first encounter, so this remains a heated, personal affair.
In the other co-main event, flyweight champion Demetrious “Mighty Mouse” Johnson defends against No. 1 contender Henry Cejudo.
If you need a reminder, here is the rest of the card for Saturday, starting with the Preliminary Card on UFC Fight Pass and FX and leading up to the co-main events on pay-per-view. Keep it here for live updates throughout the night.
Here are the complete results of UFC 227: