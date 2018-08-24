Seahawks vs Vikings Preseason Live Stream: How to Watch Without Cable

Having lost their first two preseason contests, the Seattle Seahawks will look to score their first victory tonight against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium.

The game is scheduled to start at 8 p.m. ET. If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, here’s a rundown of all your live stream options, which vary depending on if the game is televised in your market or not:

Game Preview

The Seahawks have been forced to compete without the aid of several key players: Cliff Avril, Michael Bennett, Richard Sherman, Kim Chancellor and Earl Thomas. That said, Defensive tackle Jarran Reed feels that there’s been too much focus on who isn’t on the squad, rather than who is. “Too many people are worried about them being gone,” he told FOX Sports. “We got the team here right now that’s going to go out there and battle with us on Sundays. I’m honestly tired of hearing it. We got guys right here and they can do the same thing and I just want everybody to believe in us.”

Defensive tackle Tom Johnson, a former Viking, has supported Reed’s stance during interviews. “We got a mix of guys that’s athletic enough and strong enough and smart enough to be the top defensive linemen in the league,” he said. “So that’s one of our goals to strive for right now.”

Seahawks assistant coach Clint Hurtt is also confident that newcomers like Johnson and Shamar Stephens and will mesh with the veterans like Reed. “They’ve been very respectful in understanding the fact this is Frank and Jarran’s room,” he explained. “We’re just going to mesh and continue to build the cohesiveness of the unit and it’s been outstanding. They’re a pleasure to have.”

Several notable Vikings are expected to see playing time tonight, including Xavier Rhodes, Stefon Diggs, Eric Kendricks, Kirk Cousins and Adam Thielen. While it remains to be seen how much each of them will play, and whether they’ll be swapped out midway through remains to be seen.

Fans may get to see Dalvin Cook make his preseason debut tonight, however, as he missed the first two games recovering from a torn ACL. “We’re looking forward to possibly seeing him out there,” said offensive coordinator John DeFilippo.