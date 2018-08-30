Vikings vs Titans Live Stream: How to Watch Preseason Game Without Cable

The Minnesota Vikings are popular preseason NFC favorites, and they head to Nashville to take on the Tennessee Titans to wrap up the preseason on Thursday night.

The game is scheduled to start at 8 p.m. ET. If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, here’s a rundown of all your live stream options, which vary depending on if the game is televised in your market or not:

If The Game is Televised in Your Market

First, check to see what local channel the game is on in your area–it will be either ABC, CBS, CW, Fox or NBC. Then, if you sign up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services, you’ll be able to watch a live stream of your desired channel.

For example, for fans in Minneapolis, where the game is broadcast on Fox, either Hulu with Live TV or FuboTV will work for your live streaming needs. But if you’re in Duluth, only Hulu with Live TV will get you the game.

Here's a rundown of all the streaming services, what they include, and how to sign up and watch (note that local channels are available live in select markets):

If The Game is Not Televised in Your Market

You can watch every out-of-market preseason NFL game online via NFL Game Pass, which costs $99.99 for the season (or four installments of $29.99). Once signed up, you can watch games on your computer via the Game Pass website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the NFL app.

Preview

Right now the biggest priority for the Vikings is the status of No. 1 wide receiver Adam Thielen.

Thielen, who had a breakout 2017 campaign, injured his left leg during practice on Tuesday and limped off the field. Despite hobbling off, Thielen seems “good” and doesn’t seem to be in jeopardy as Minnesota prepares to open the regular season at home against the San Francisco 49ers. He is expected to practice ahead of Week 1.

Thielen is "good" after leaving practice today. No cause for long-term concern with his left leg, according to a league source. — Andrew Krammer (@Andrew_Krammer) August 28, 2018

Minnesota boosted its offensive line this week after acquiring center Brett Jones from the New York Giants in exchange for a 2019 draft pick. Jones provides insurance for the Vikings if expected starter Pat Elflein, who is currently out with ankle and shoulder injuries, isn’t ready for Week 1. Jones can slot in at center or slide to guard – he has started two games at left guard in his career – depending on the health of the rest of the unit.

With Rishard Matthews back in the fold, the Titans’ receiving core seems solidified for Week 1 on the road against the Miami Dolphins.

That includes tight end Delanie Walker, who despite not practicing since August 16 because of a minor toe injury, expects to play against Miami.

Tennessee’s defense, however, may be undermanned.

Defensive end Derrick Morgan is questionable against the Dolphins with a knee injury, Morgan, who led the team with 7.5 sacks last season, and compiled 32 tackles, is the team’s best pass rusher from the outside. The Titans would defer to All-Pro Jurrell Casey and 2018 second-round draft pick Harold Landry to step in and take the burden off the rest of the defense.