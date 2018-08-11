WATCH: Matt Wallace Makes Hole-in-One at the PGA Championship

European professional golfer Matt Wallace, 28, made a hole-in-one on the 232-yard par-3 16th hole at Bellerive Country Club during the third round of the 2018 PGA Championship. Watch the video below:

Unfortunately for Wallace, CBS color commentator David Feherty incorrectly identified him as Mike Wallace. But hey, an ace on the weekend at a major championship is pretty darn cool nonetheless.

The ace moved Wallace to -5 for the tournament. This is Wallace’s first time making the cut in a major in four tries. For his career, Wallace has three European Tour wins; his most recent victory came at the BMW International Open in June.

Wallace’s hole-in-one comes two days after Nick Watney’s near-ace turned disaster on the par-3 13th. Watney’s shot hit the flagstick, zipped right, and eventually settled about 20 yards away from the hole (and off-green).