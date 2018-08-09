How to Watch NFL Network Without Cable [2018]

Watching NFL preseason games can sometimes be difficult, but having the NFL Network changes that–it will broadcast every single 2018 preseason game, with 15 of those being live and the rest coming via replay.

Fortunately, even if you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can still watch a live stream of the NFL Network (or DVR it, or watch games on-demand) by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Featuring a sports-based channel bundle, FuboTV’s main package (“Fubo”) not only includes the NFL Network, but it’s also a great option for streaming games during the regular season. It includes the local channels (CBS, Fox and NBC) in most markets around the country, plus there’s also the option to add NFL RedZone with the “Sports Plus” add-on.

Throw in included DVR and a feature that lets you watch games on-demand up to three days later, and this makes for a terrific choice.

You can sign up for a free 7-day trial right here, and you can then watch the NFL Network a variety of different ways:

How to Watch: Once signed up, you can watch the NFL Network on your computer via the FuboTV website (Google Chrome browser is recommended for the best experience), or you can watch on your phone, tablet or other streaming device on the FuboTV app, which is available on the following:

Compatible Devices: Android phones, Android tablets, iPhones, iPads, Apple TV (4th and 5th generations), Amazon Fire TV, Roku, Chromecast and Android TV. There is no official app on Xbox One or PS4, but you can use the browser to watch on those devices.

DVR Space: The main FuboTV channel package comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR, while you can also upgrade to 500 hours for an extra $9.99 per month. Of course, the extra DVR space isn’t really necessary due to the “72-hour Lookback” feature, which allows you to watch most games and shows up to three days after they air even if you forgot to record them.

If you’re looking for a cheap way to watch NFL Network for the long-term and aren’t worried about getting a large channel package, “Sling Blue” costs just $25 per month and includes NFL Network.

However, looking forward to the regular season, it doesn’t have CBS, while Fox and NBC are available in fewer markets. Moreover, if you want NFL RedZone (part of the “Sports Extra” add-on at $10 per month) and cloud DVR ($5 per month), things get considerably less cheaper.

You can sign up for a free 7-day trial right here, and you can then watch the NFL Network a variety of different ways.

How to Watch: Once signed up, you can watch the NFL Network live on your computer via the Sling TV website, or you can watch on your phone, tablet or streaming device on the Sling TV app, which is available on the following:

Compatible Devices: Android phones, Android tablets, iPhones, iPads, Fire tablets, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, Chromecast, Android TV, select LG and Samsung Smart TV’s, and Xbox One.

DVR Space: It isn’t included in the main bundle, but you can get 50 hours of cloud DVR storage for an additional $5 per month.

Live Preseason Games on NFL Network

Note that in addition to the following 15 preseason games that will be broadcast live, NFL Network will also televise a replay of every single preseason contest–65 of them in total. The dates and times for those replays can be found right here.

Some of those replays will be broadcast early in the morning, but that’s where something like FuboTV’s 72-hour lookback feature comes into play, as it allows you to watch any broadcast up to three days after it airs even if you don’t DVR it.