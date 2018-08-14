How to Watch ‘Gold and Black Days’ Purdue Football Series Online

Purdue football gets the behind-the-scenes treatment this season with Gold and Black Days: Inside Purdue Training Camp.

The series will consist of three episodes on August 14, August 23 and September 4. Each one will air at 7 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on Big Ten Network. If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch a live stream of the show (or DVR it, or watch it on-demand) on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Preview

Following four consecutive seasons with three wins or less, Purdue went 7-6 last in its first year under Jeff Brohm in 2017, culminating with an entertaining 38-35 win over Arizona in the Foster Farms Bowl. It was both the Boilermakers’ first winning season and first bowl victory since 2011.

Now, as they try to put together back-to-back winning campaigns for the first time in more than a decade (’06-’07), they are one of the more compelling mid-tier teams in the Big Ten. They aren’t likely to challenge for a conference title, but they aren’t pushovers anymore, either.

And it will be intriguing to get a look behind the scenes as the team makes this positive transition.

“BTN is thrilled to partner with Purdue and take fans inside the training camp of one of the young and exciting teams in the Big Ten,” said Bill Friedman, the coordinating producer of BTN Originals. “With two returning contributors at quarterback, a fun and dynamic offense, and plenty of emerging talents on defense, this series promises to be a compelling watch for not only Boilermakers fans, but college football lovers everywhere.”

The training camp documentary series’ have become increasingly popular over the years. HBO had the first real big one with Hard Knocks. Amazon has All or Nothing, which has progressed from the NFL to college football to rugby and soon to the English Premier League with Manchester City. Showtime has its A Season With series, which has followed teams like Notre Dame and Florida State.

It seems that no matter what team is the subject of these shows, it’s always interesting to watch behind the scenes. Purdue football should be no different.