WATCH: Robert Wickens Seriously Hurt in Indy Car Crash

IndyCar driver Robert Wickens has been hospitalized after an ugly crash at Pocono Raceway on Sunday that reduced his car to only its tub.

Wickens went to pass up Ryan Hunter-Reay when he slightly clipped his car. It was enough to send Hunter-Reay flying into the wall, with Wickens’ car attached. Wickens flew over Hunter-Reay’s car, hit the fence, then spun around multiple times in the air and on the track.

Robert Wickens was taken to a local hospital via helicopter after suffering a massive wreck at the IndyCar ABC Supply 500. Wickens was reportedly awake and alert after the crash, according to the IndyCar VP of Communications. pic.twitter.com/1l7HUw83Dz — Stadium (@WatchStadium) August 19, 2018

Though conscious, it became apparent that Wickens would have to be airlifted out of the ABC Supply 500 race. After the medical team on site examined the extent of Wickens’ injuries, they called an ambulance that transported him to a section of the field where he was picked up by a helicopter and transported to a hospital.

WOW. That's a car that flies over his head in the #IndyCar race. pic.twitter.com/laTPSAkB5k — Cork Gaines (@CorkGaines) August 19, 2018

Wickens is suffering from injuries to his lower extremities, right arm and spine, IndyCar officials reported. He also suffered a pulmonary contusion.

Wickens has had an MRI and will undergo surgery at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest in Allentown, Pennsylvania shortly.

Ryan Hunter-Reay and others shared some insight into what happened out there on the track.

Alexander Rossi secured the IndyCar Series victory. He led 180 of the 200 laps. Will Power, his only real challenger, faced some challenges going into his final pit stop, reported the Indy Star, which lead to an easy win for Rossi.