How to Watch U20 Women’s World Cup Online Without Cable in USA

The future stars of women’s soccer are in France for the 2018 FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup, which starts Sunday, August 5, and concludes with the final in Vannes on Friday, August 24.

In the United States, every match of the tournament will be broadcast on either Fox Sports 1, Fox Sports 2 or Fox Soccer Plus (you can find the complete schedule of games below). If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch a live stream of the games (or DVR them, or watch them on-demand) on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

FuboTV

Fox Sports 1, Fox Sports 2 and Fox Soccer Plus are all included in the main “Fubo Premier” channel package, which is largely tailored towards sports fans. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial right here, and you can then watch every game live on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch a certain game live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which allows you to watch any game up to three days after it airs even if you forgot to record it.

Hulu With Live TV

In addition to a Netflix-like on-demand streaming library, Hulu also offers a bundle of live TV channels, including both Fox Sports 1 and Fox Sports 2, though Fox Soccer Plus isn’t included. You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch the games live on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” also comes with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

Sling TV

Fox Sports 1 and Fox Sports 2 are both included in the “Sling Blue” package, though Fox Soccer Plus isn’t available via Sling TV. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial, and you can then watch the games live on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch live, you can get 50 hours of cloud DVR storage as an additional add-on.

Group Play Fixtures & TV Schedule

Match Date Start Time (ET) TV Channel (USA)
Brazil vs Mexico Sun, Aug 5 7:30 a.m. FS1
New Zealand vs Netherlands Sun, Aug 5 10:30 a.m. FS2
N. Korea vs England Sun, Aug 5 10:30 a.m. FS1
France vs Ghana Sun, Aug 5 1:30 p.m. FS2
Nigeria vs Germany Mon, Aug 6 7:30 a.m. FS2
Haiti vs China Mon, Aug 6 10:30 a.m. Fox Soccer Plus
Paraguay vs Spain Mon, Aug 6 10:30 a.m. FS2
USA vs Japan Mon, Aug 6 1:30 p.m. FS2
Brazil vs England Wed, Aug 8 7:30 a.m. FS2
Netherlands vs Ghana Wed, Aug 8 10:30 a.m. Fox Soccer Plus
N. Korea vs Mexico Wed, Aug 8 10:30 a.m. FS2
France vs New Zealand Wed, Aug 8 1:30 p.m. FS2
China vs Germany Thu, Aug 9 7:30 a.m. FS2
Haiti vs Nigeria Thu, Aug 9 10:30 a.m. Fox Soccer Plus
Spain vs Japan Thu, Aug 9 10:30 a.m. FS2
USA vs Paraguay Thu, Aug 9 1:30 p.m. FS2
England vs Mexico Sun, Aug 12 7:30 a.m. FS1
Brazil vs N. Korea Sun, Aug 12 7:30 a.m. FS2
Netherlands vs France Sun, Aug 12 10:30 a.m. FS2
Ghana vs New Zealand Sun, Aug 12 10:30 a.m. Fox Soccer Plus
Japan vs Paraguay Mon, Aug 13 7:30 a.m. Fox Soccer Plus
Spain vs USA Mon, Aug 13 7:30 a.m. FS2
Germany vs Haiti Mon, Aug 13 10:30 a.m. FS2
China vs Nigeria Mon, Aug 13 10:30 a.m. Fox Soccer Plus

