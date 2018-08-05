How to Watch U20 Women’s World Cup Online Without Cable in USA

The future stars of women’s soccer are in France for the 2018 FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup, which starts Sunday, August 5, and concludes with the final in Vannes on Friday, August 24.

In the United States, every match of the tournament will be broadcast on either Fox Sports 1, Fox Sports 2 or Fox Soccer Plus (you can find the complete schedule of games below). If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch a live stream of the games (or DVR them, or watch them on-demand) on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

FuboTV

Fox Sports 1, Fox Sports 2 and Fox Soccer Plus are all included in the main “Fubo Premier” channel package, which is largely tailored towards sports fans. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial right here, and you can then watch every game live on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch a certain game live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which allows you to watch any game up to three days after it airs even if you forgot to record it.

Hulu With Live TV

In addition to a Netflix-like on-demand streaming library, Hulu also offers a bundle of live TV channels, including both Fox Sports 1 and Fox Sports 2, though Fox Soccer Plus isn’t included. You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch the games live on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” also comes with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

Sling TV

Fox Sports 1 and Fox Sports 2 are both included in the “Sling Blue” package, though Fox Soccer Plus isn’t available via Sling TV. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial, and you can then watch the games live on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch live, you can get 50 hours of cloud DVR storage as an additional add-on.

Group Play Fixtures & TV Schedule