Dillashaw vs Garbrandt 2: How to Watch UFC 227 on Computer, Phone or Streaming Device

A pair of title fights–and rematches–headline the UFC 227 main card at Staples Center on Saturday night, as TJ Dillashaw defends his bantamweight belt against Cody Garbrandt, while Demetrious Johnson seeks a 12th straight flyweight title defense when he takes on Henry Cejudo.

Even if you don’t have cable or a TV, there are a number of different ways to order the PPV and watch on your computer, phone or streaming device. Here’s a complete rundown of all your options for watching the entire UFC 227 main card:

Price: $64.99 for HD

How to Order: Whether or not you have Amazon Prime, you can order the UFC 227 PPV through Amazon. Select “Buy Pay-Per-View HD $64.99”, and follow the ensuing instructions to purchase.

Where You Can Watch: Once you’ve purchased the PPV, you can watch the fights live on your computer via the Amazon website, or on your phone, tablet or other streaming device via the Amazon Video app, which is free to download on Apple TV, Roku, Android phones and tablets, iPads and iPhones, Fire tablets, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Smart TV’s and more. You can also watch on an Amazon Fire TV or Fire TV stick without having to download the app.

Price: $64.99 for HD

How to Order: If you already have a Sling TV subscription, make sure you’re signed in, then head to your account to purchase UFC 227. If you don’t have Sling TV, you can start a free 7-day trial right here (it doesn’t matter what channel package you choose), then you can go to your account to purchase UFC 227. You can also order from within the app.

Where You Can Watch: If you want to watch on your computer, just return to the Sling TV website, make sure you’re signed in, and start watching on your browser. If you want to watch on your phone, tablet or other streaming device, you can do so via the Sling TV app, which is free to download for the following devices: Amazon Fire TV or TV Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Roku, Android phones and tablets, iPads and iPhones, Fire tablets, Xbox One and more.

UFC TV

Price: $64.99 for HD; $54.99 for SD plus one month of UFC Fight Pass for new subscribers

How to Order: To order the fights through UFC TV, head to this page and select “Purchase UFC 227”. After selecting the option you want, you’ll need to either sign in to your UFC.tv account or create a new one, which is free to do.

Where You Can Watch: Once purchased, you can return to the UFC website to watch the fights on your computer. Or, if you want to watch on your phone, tablet or other streaming device, you can do so via the UFC app, which is free to download for the following devices: Amazon Fire TV or TV Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Roku, Android phones and tablets, iPads and iPhones, Fire tablets, Xbox One and select Smart TV’s.