WATCH: UFC Fighter Jared Gordon Gets Into Wild Street Fight

UFC fighter Jared Gordon was involved in a gnarly street fight two months before his loss to Carlos Diego Ferreira that broke his winning streak.

According to Deadspin, the fight started after a man walked up and spat in the face of a jiu-jitsu student standing with Gordon and his buddy Jeffrey Gallardo, who Gordon also has been training with for close to 11 years now.

Gordon posted footage of the fight to his Instagram page on July 30th after news of the fight went viral. According to his interview with ESPN’s Ariel Helwani, he severely injured his hand in the fight and had to get 21 stitches.

You can watch the video of that interview here. Gordon tells his story starting at 19:05.

The reason for the attack is still unknown, but it played out as such:

Gordon, Gallardo and Gallardo’s student were talking outside a barbershop when two men approached them. One spat in the face of Gallardo’s pupil and swung a punch at him.

Gordon tried stopping the men, but it became apparent they wanted a fight.

As you’ll see in the video, Gordon’s hand is cut by glass from the storefront window when it breaks during the altercation. He and Gallardo ultimately chased the two men off.

A week later, that wound busted open when he was training and he needed plastic surgery to repair it. He hurt it a third time after falling in a train station. When he fought Ferreira, the ligament in his middle finger was torn and his hand still healing.

“So now I have like an open wound on my hand, this gaping hole on my finger, and my finger is really the size of a sausage,” Gordon said on his call with Helwani.

The wound took a month to close each time it reopened.

He couldn’t strike with his left hand while training and lost to Ferreira in the first round of their fight.

As for Gallardo and his pupil, they came out all right.

The cell phone of one of the attackers fell out of his pocket during the fight and the kid who Gordon and Gallardo were sticking up for, ran away with the phone.

“The kid completely benefited and I got f*****,” said Gordon.

You can watch highlights from his fight with Carlos Diego Ferreira here:

(Watch that left hand.)