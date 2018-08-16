USA Gymnastics Championships 2018 Live Stream: How to Watch Online

Simones Biles’ comeback tour continues this weekend in Boston, as she and the other top gymnasts from around the country take part in the 2018 U.S. Gymnastics National Championships.

The men’s and women’s senior competitions will be broadcast across three different channels over the next four days: NBC Sports Network (Thursday), the Olympic Channel (Friday and Saturday) and NBC (Saturday and Sunday). You can find a complete broadcast schedule at the bottom of this page.

If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch a live stream of all these channels on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services. With any of these services, you can either watch the 2018 US Gymnastics Championships live as it airs, or you can DVR it.

Preview

No woman in history has won five US gymnastics national titles.

This weekend in Boston, Simone Biles has an opportunity to change that.

Though she’s already widely regarded as the best American gymnast in history, the 21-year-old Houston native can officially separate herself from every other female in the record books. Her four consecutive all-around national titles from 2013 through 2016 tied her with Joan Moore Gnat (1971-74) for the most women’s titles of all-time, and another victory would level her with Blaine Wilson (1996-2000) as the most in US history regardless of gender.

And that’s despite missing a year of competition in a sport where the window to compete at the highest level is typically a small one. Biles sat out last year’s national championships as part of a post-Olympics break.

In fact, she took two years off in total, but the layoff doesn’t appear to have affected her performance. In her first competition after the break, Biles won the 2018 U.S. Classic in July. Her score of 58.700 was the highest in the world since the 2016 Olympics (also set by Biles), and that’s despite falling from the uneven bars.

She hasn’t lost an all-around competition in more than five years, and it would be a very big surprise if that streak came to an end this weekend. The three who could challenge Biles for U.S supremacy are Ragan Smith, who won the national title last year, Morgan Hurd, who won the world title last year, and Riley McCusker, who beat out Hurd for second place at the US Classic last month.

All three are good, but they’re chasing the GOAT.

Over on the men’s side, Sam Mikulak stands covered in a Biles-sized shadow, but he’s also a four-time national champion with a chance at some history of his own. Like Biles, he won every all-around national championship between 2013 and 2016. Then, in 2017, he competed in just two events as he recovered from an Achilles injury, but he still managed to finish second on pommel horse and third on high bar.

Mikulak further proved he’s healthy with all-around wins at the 2018 Winter Cup in February and the 2018 Pacific Rim Championships in April, so he should be favored to get back on track for national title No. 5. If someone’s going to knock him off that track, though, it’ll likely be 2017 US champion Yul Moldauer, who won the American Cup in March.

2018 US Gymnastics Championships Schedule