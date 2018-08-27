WWE ‘Monday Night RAW’ Match Results & Spoilers August 27th

The latest episode of Monday Night RAW airs tonight on the USA Network at 8 p.m. EST. We will provide live updates and spoilers here, but until then, here’s a preview of what to expect:

The big story headed into tonight is the strained relationship between Roman Reigns and Braun Strowman. During a heated Universal Championship main event between Reigns and Finn Bálor last week, Strowman emerged with his Money in the Bank contract in tow in an attempt to cash it. Unfortunately for the Monster Among Men, Reigns’ Shield brothers Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose emerged to overpower Strowman and lay him out with a thunderous Triple Powerbomb right through the announce desk.

Strowman made it clear that he plans to be more upfront in his attack tonight. “I don’t need to surprise you to cash in #MITB. I promised to do it face to face,” he wrote on Twitter. “Face me in the middle of your “yard” on #Raw, Roman. And if you’re really a man you’ll come alone. #MonsterInTheBank.”

Reigns responded to Strowman’s threat, tweeting out: “You literally tried to cash in after I wrestled for 30 min last Monday, sounds like the only way u can take MY title is by surprise. Better luck next time Meat Shack. See u at 8pm.”

We also have the promotion of Constable Baron Corbin to RAW general manager. After suffering an attack at the hands of RAW Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey, Stephanie McMahon gave Kurt Angle an unexpected vacation and put Corbin in charge of the red brand. Tonight will be the first episode that Corbin runs by himself, and it will be interesting to see how he deals with The Shield, Rousey, and especially Balor and Bobby Lashley, the latter of whom defeated him in a match last week.

We also have the B-Team taking on the Revival after their victory against them at SummerSlam Kickoff Match. Tonight we’ll see whether the tag-team combo has what it takes to fight them off again.

Then there’s Ronda Rousey. The Raw Women’s Champion brutally attacked RAW Commissioner Stephanie McMahon after she tried to take credit for her victory at SummerSlam, and put her in an armbar similar to the one he applied to Alexa Bliss. While it remains to be seen whether Rousey will face repercussions for her actions, its likely that she’ll continue to disrespect her superiors in the meantime. One can only imagine what she has in store for Bliss. Tune in tonight at 8 p.m. EST.