WWE ‘Monday Night RAW’ Spoilers & Match Results August 13th

The latest episode of Monday Night RAW airs tonight at 8 p.m. EST on the USA Network. We will provide spoilers and live updates here, but until then, here’s a preview of what to expect:

With only six days to go until SummerSlam 2018, the feuds are heating up. The animosity between RAW Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss and ferocious challenger Ronda Rousey has been brewing over the past few weeks, and things came to a head last episode when Rousey– competing for the very first time on RAW– subjected Bliss’ ally Alicia Fox to a brutal Armbar. Its clear that she’s got even worse in store for Bliss at SummerSlam.

Bliss told WWE.com that she’s not afraid of Rousey, and claims that when she gets in the ring, the crowd at SummerSlam will see Rousey as “nothing but an overhyped rookie.” Expect to see Bliss and Rousey exchange some harsh words tonight, and further establish the stakes as they head into PPV territory.

The other rivalry headed into SummerSlam is between Dolph Ziggler and Seth Rollins, who will be competing for the Intercontinental Championship. Rollins is essentially facing Ziggler and Ziggler’s right-hand man Drew McIntyre, however, and based on the beating he took last week, those odds may prove too difficult to overcome.

On tonight’s episode, Rollins will meet Ziggler (and presumably McIntyre) for the contract signing that will make their title match official. The odds are high that there could be a squabble tonight, even if it has to be broken up by RAW general manager Kurt Angle and Constable Baron Corbin.

The power struggle between Braun Strowman and Kevin Owens also continues tonight. After he stole Strowman’s Money In the Bank contract, and caused Jinder Mahal to take a beating, Owens can officially say that he’s gotten under the skin of the “Monster Among Men.” The two are slated for a match at SummerSlam, and if Strowman loses in any away, whether it be by pinfall or disqualification, Owens will strip him of the Money In the Bank contract. We’ll likely see Owens try to determine how he can outsmart Strowman on tonight’s episode.

The B-Team have been on a career high since stripping the Raw Tag Team Titles from Bray Wyatt and Matt Hardy at Extreme Rules 2018. Wyatt and Hardy clearly have a score to settle, but they aren’t the only ones, as the Revival have made it clear that they intend to dominate both squads in pursuit of the title.

All three teams will collide tonight for the Triple Threat Match for the Raw Tag Team Championship. Will the B-Team be able to keep their hot streak going, or will the Revival pull the biggest upset of the night heading into SummerSlam?

In addition to these matches, an unaired moment from last week showed Paul Heyman hinting at the the idea that Roman Reigns may be able to defeat Universal Champion Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam. It’s unclear why he stopped himself from revealing how Reigns could win, but keep an eye out for more developments between Heyman and Lesnar.