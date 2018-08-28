WWE SmackDown Match Results & Spoilers August 28th

The latest episode of WWE SmackDown airs on the USA Network at 8 p.m. EST. We will provide live updates and spoilers once the episode gets started, but until then, here’s a preview of what to expect:

There’s plenty going on this week. WWE Champ AJ Styles vowed to keep his cool for his family’s sake after battering Samoa Joe at SummerSlam, but it remains to be seen whether he’ll be able to keep his promise until the two have their rematch in San Antonio next month. The biggest question regarding Styles and Samoa is whether general manager Paige will be forced to add a cell stip to keep them on their best behavior.

The New Day will also have a big night, and its likely that Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods and Big E will be celebrating with lots of breakfast food. Elsewhere, The Bar will battle Gallows & Anderson and The Colons in a mini-tournament that will determine who their first challengers will be.

United States Titleholder Shinsuke Nakamura has been relatively quiet after he defended his title against Jeff Hardy at SummerSlam. Chances are high that SmackDown will appoint a new challenger this week, or at least plant seeds for a new Nakamura rivalry.

Some early candidates for the role of Nakamura nemesis could be Andrade “Cien” Almas, a heel who’s yet to be used to his fullest potential, and who’d probably like to squash his feud with Rusev, or Luke Harper, who’s currently flying solo in the wake of his fellow Bludgeon Brothers’ injury.

As for Hardy, he showed no signs of the injuries he suffered at the hands of Nakamura when he beat Randy Orton at Barclays Center last week. Based on what we know about both Hardy and Orton, however, expect the bad blood to transition into a minor rivalry. Its likely that Orton will have plenty to say about his opponent tonight.

The rivalry between Daniel Bryan and The Miz will continue to pick up steam this week, especially after their respective wives entered the picture. Brie Bella is set to come back, and fans are expecting her to be by her husband’s side during the lead up to Hell in a Cell. Her presence would, however, prevent The Miz from playing dirty with Bryan.

Another major storyline heading into tonight’s episode is that Charlotte Flair will be defending her Women’s Title against former champ Carmella. The latter told Paige she’d be exercising her contractually obligated rematch clause on the tonight’s episode, so expect to see plenty of action.

Flair will have to deal with Becky Lynch. The newly minted heel has been targeting Flair since SummerSlam, and its all but guaranteed that she will try to interfere during the Flair vs Carmella match as a means of sabotaging the former.