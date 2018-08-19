Wyndham Championship Purse: How Much Prize Money Does the Winner Make?

The Wyndham Championship is being played this weekend at the Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, North Carolina. The tournament is the last regular season stop on the PGA Tour and the final chance for players to position themselves for the FedEx Cup Playoffs, which begin August 23 with The Northern Trust tournament at the Ridgewood Country Club in Paramus, New Jersey.

Along with playoff points, there is also money on the line at the Wyndham Championship, with players splitting a $6 million purse. The winner will take home $1.08 million, with the second place finisher taking home $648,000, third place getting $408,000, fourth place receiving $288,000 and fifth place earning $240,000.

Brandt Snedeker has been out front since a first round 59, and is battling to hold off C.T. Pan, Webb Simpson and Brian Gay. D.A. Points and Jim Furyk are also at the top of the leaderboard.

The Wyndham Championship has been played since 1938 and was previously known as the Greater Greensboro Open. Henrik Stenson won the tournament in 2017, taking home a $1.044 million paycheck. Kim Si-woo won the tournament in 2016, receiving a $1.008 million check.

The Wyndham Championship has earned a key spot on the PGA Tour calendar with the addition of the FedEx Cup Playoffs. Players within the top 125 in the playoff standings will be able to participate in the FedEx Cup, which has a $10 million top prize on the line. In past years, players have made dramatic moves at the Wyndham to secure a spot in the playoffs. The top 125 players in the playoff rankings are also guaranteed a spot on the PGA Tour next year. You can read about some of those previous performances here.

Tyrone Van Aswegen, who entered the tournament ranked no. 125, fell out of playoff contention after missing the cut. Some big names are among those looking to make a last minute move into FedEx Cup contention, including Sergio Garcia, who entered the Wyndham Championship on the playoff bubble.

“I’m just going to try to keep building on the things that I did well these first two days,” Garcia told Golf.com. “Whatever happens, happens. Like I said at the beginning of the week, if I have a great weekend, then it will be great. If I don’t have a great weekend, it will still be great because I’ll get to rest.

Here is what the top 50 will be paid this year at the Wyndham Championship:

Wyndham Championship 2018